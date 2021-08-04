Bell Bottom: Lara Dutta shares UNSEEN photos dressed as Indira Gandhi post a good response to the trailer

starrer Bell Bottom has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year. And while the spy thriller is creating a lot of buzz, the makers had released an intriguing trailer which has opened to rave reviews from the audience. Interestingly, Lara Dutta, who plays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the movie, grabbed a lot of attention for her look. And now, the actress has treated fans with some unseen pics as Indira Gandhi from Bell Bottom.

To note, Lara looked unrecognisable as India Gandhi and her look has become the talk of the town. The actress took to Instagram and shared two pics of herself from the video wherein she was seen posing with in one of the stills. In the caption, the actress expressed her gratitude towards the audience for showering immense love on the trailer of Bell Bottom. She wrote, “The response to our trailer for #BellBottom and the appreciation for the role of Mrs Indira Gandhi has been overwhelming and my heart is filled with gratitude!! I’m so thankful for the faith that @akshaykumar @ranjitmtewari @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh and @pooja_ent had in me! And I’d also like to thank and give full credit to Vikram Gaikwad and his team for the incredible prosthetics and make up! Can’t wait for you’ll to watch the film in the theatres!! See you there on the 19th of August!!!”

Take a look at Lara Dutta’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about Bell Bottom, the movie is helmed by Ranjit M Tewari and is said to be inspired by true events. Apart from Akshay and Lara, the movie will also star Vaani Kapoor and in the lead.

