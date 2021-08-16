Bell Bottom NEW stills: Akshay Kumar & Vaani Kapoor’s romance will raise your excitement for the film

Ever since starrer Bell Bottom was announced, the excitement in the hearts of fans raised to the next level. Now, as we are only a few days away from the release, a new set of stills from the films are out, and we are sure that it is going to make your wait difficult for the movie.

These new stills have everything from romance to swag to serious planning that can make any fan excited. The first still can see Akshay Kumar planting a kiss on his on-screen ladylove Vaani Kapoor’s forehead. The stunning background ads on to the scene. The next still can see Akshay Kumar’s swag as he poses wearing a blazer over a turtle neck. Indeed Khiladi Kumar is oozing out style from every corner. The next picture has Lara Dutta in Indira Gandhi’s getup looking unrecognisable.

Take a look:

’s Bell Bottom is the first film to have a theatrical release after the second wave of the COVID-19 virus. Akshay has taken to his social media accounts to announce this major news, and we are sure that all his fans must be delighted to see their star back on the silver screen.

Recently, a song from the film starring Akshay and Vaani was released. The song is called Sakhiyan 2.0. This song created a lot of buzz.

Interestingly, it was one of the first films to head for an international shooting schedule in 2020, right after the COVID 19 travel restrictions were lifted in India. To note, apart from Akshay Kumar, Bell Bottom will also star Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, in important roles. The movie, which is said to be inspired by true events, is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

ALSO READ: PIC: After Bell Bottom, Akshay Kumar joins hands with Jackky Bhagnani yet again for ‘Cinderella’