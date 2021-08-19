Bell Bottom: Ranjit Tewari disappointed with no Maharashtra release; Reveals Akshay Kumar was the first choice

Director Ranjit Tewari's Bell Bottom releases today in theatres across India and the filmmaker is excited for people to return to theatres to witness the big screen experience after more than a year. In a recent chat with ETimes, Ranjit Tewari gave a low-down on making the film during the pandemic, directing Akshay Kumar and why he's disappointed with Bell Bottom not releasing in Maharashtra.

For the unversed, Maharashtra is one of the major markets of the movie business and theatres in the state continue to be shut down. While restrictions are slowly easing out, the state governments are taking it one step at a time. Reacting to Bell Bottom not releasing in Maharashtra, Ranjit Tewari said, "I’m disappointed; we would have loved the theatres to have opened in Maharashtra. But, at the same time, I understand the need of the government to keep them shut for some time; they know the situation better than all of us, because they're monitoring it from the top."

He added, "You have to respect their decision too. But, from my end, of course, it's disappointing. I would have loved for people of Maharashtra to see the film too and I hope theatres here open soon so that they can also view the film."

The director also revealed that working with was a "dream come true". He said, "Akshay was absolutely the first choice, and directing him was a dream come true. To direct him so early in my career... I couldn't have asked for more."

Bell Bottom was filmed in Scotland and the entire cast and crew flew out and were in a bio bubble for the shoot. "Vashu (Bhagnani) ji and Jackky (Bhagnani) took the effort to bring the entire team together and fly them down. For me, the challenge was to create the film during the pandemic, when we were not supposed to meet or go out of our houses. Even the prep for ‘Bell Bottom’ was something new because we could not meet. We have done the entire casting and prep over video calls. Look and costume trials took place when we flew down to Scotland. All these things were really scary and challenging. I think it was a great initiative from the entire team to make the film."

