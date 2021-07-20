Bell Bottom & RRR producer Jayantilal Gada nursing back to health post surgery; Thanks doctors & well wishers

Leading film producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada reportedly was rushed to the hospital a few days ago. He underwent critical surgery. The producer-distributor and founder of PEN studio, Gada is now recovering well post his surgery. Dr. Jayantilal thanked all the doctors for his speedy recovery. He also conveyed his regards to all his well-wishers.

A source known to ETimes informed that Gada had to undergo heart surgery and got a pacemaker shifted in his heart. When the leading daily contacted his son Dhaval, he said, “Well, Dad didn't collapse. But yes, he was in a hospital and doctors fitted a pacemaker in his heart.” He also confirmed that his father is better now and has been discharged from the hospital. He added, “Yes, this happened a couple of days ago.”

On Tuesday evening, Gada put out a statement about his health and thanked everyone for their concern. He said, “My dear friends and colleagues, I would like to thank everyone who reached out to me in regards to my health concern. With everyone’s blessings and grace of God, I am absolutely fine now, and nursing back to health. Thanks to some amazing doctors, my family and my dear friend Satish Kaushik who was by my side.” He further mentioned his doctors who took care of him and thanked them personally.

To note, Jayantilal is currently producing films including ‘Gangubai’, ‘RRR’ and ‘Bell Bottom’.

