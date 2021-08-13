Bell Bottom’s Sakhiyan 2.0 Song OUT: Akshay Kumar & Vaani Kapoor’s peppy love song will get you grooving

and Vaani Kapoor fans, your wait is finally over as the much-awaited romantic track of Bell Bottom is finally out. The song that had been creating a lot of hype for a few days is here to win all your hearts. Sakhiyan 2.0 is a shout out to all the hopeless romantics, and we couldn't have asked for a better one.

Bell Bottom's song Sakhiyan 2.0 is an ode to all the lovers. The song features the lead pair Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor, and we have to admit that their chemistry looks sizzling. The original song sung by Maninder Buttar had already won million hearts, and well, the 2.0 version of the song is even better. Be it the location, the scenes or the chemistry between Vaani and Akshay, everything falls perfectly, and it will surely rule your hearts.

Sakhiyan 2.0 has been composed by Babbu, Maninder Buttar and Tanishk Bagchi, with vocals by Maninder and Zara Khan. Speaking about the song to The Times of India, Tanishk said, "Sakhiyan 2.0 is one of those tunes that you can't get out of your head right from the time you hear it for the first time. It is an upbeat track, and the journey of making it has been memorable. The composition, with its beats and lyrics, just blends perfectly."

Talking about the film, Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor are starring alongside and Lara Dutta. Bell Bottom is set in the '80s, and Lara Dutta plays Indira Gandhi's role in the film. led venture marks the first major Hindi film release to be out theatrically after the second wave of COVID 19. Vaani Kapoor will is co-starring with Akshay for the first time in the film.

