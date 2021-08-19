Bell Bottom’s Vaani Kapoor OPENS up on her role in the film: It’s not the most difficult part for me to play

Akshay Kumar starrer spy thriller, Bell Bottom, is all set for its theatrical release tomorrow. The film is going to be the first big-budget Hindi language film to be releasing on the big screen amid the pandemic. Inspired by true events, and the film will be following the story of a plane hijacking. Apart from Akshay, Vaani Kapoor, , and Lara Dutta Bhupathi will be seen in pivotal roles in the film. Vaani, who plays Khiladi Kumar’s wife in the movie, recently opened up about her her part in the film.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Vaani shared her thoughts on the blink-and-miss appearance in the trailer. She said, “The makers have kept it a certain way. See, the film is being led by ’s character. The story is about a plane that gets hijacked. It’s based on these two events that happened in the late 70s and early 80s during Indira Gandhi’s time as the Prime Minister of India. Keeping it very crisp, my part is of this girl who is married to Akshay’s character. She is sweet, refreshing, very lovely. She is also the backbone of his life. As a personality, she is someone who is very level-headed and centered. There is a lot to explore in her character, which one can talk about after the film releases.”

The ’War’ actress further added that the role was too difficult for her to essay. “Having said that, yes, it’s not the most difficult part for me to play. It was well defined on paper for me to understand what she is or who she is. And it didn’t take a lot of research for me to crack her,” she stated.

Vaani also shared that her role in Bell Bottom is not just of a trophy wife, but a woman of substance, and that the film is content-driven. She also said that she believes in seeing the bigger picture. “I believe that you could be a small part of a very important film and do well or you could be a big part of a film that isn’t well written or well made. So, I think sometimes you have to take these decisions,” said the 32-year-old.