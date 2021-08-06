Bell Bottom song Marjaawaan: Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor's retro romance with modern twist wins hearts

and Vaani Kapoor starrer Bell Bottom has been in the news over the past few days as the trailer managed to impress everyone. Now, the first song, Marjaawaan featuring Akshay and Vaani in a romantic avatar is out and it is bound to leave you in awe. The song's video features Akshay and Vaani romancing it out in retro style but with a modern twist. Fans of the superstar had been waiting for the release of the film for the past couple of months and now, it is all set to hit the screens this month.

In the video shared by Akshay and Vaani on their social media handles, we can see the two romancing each other in beautiful locations. The song is crooned by Gurnazar & Asees Kaur and is composed by the former himself. The lyrics are penned by Gurnazar too. Sharing the song, Akshay wrote, "My favourite song, #Marjaawaan from #Bellbottom out now! This tune has been stuck in my head ever since the shoot." Vaani too shared it on her handle and like Akshay, she too expressed that it is her favourite song.

Take a look at the song:

Taking to his social media handle on Thursday, Akshay had shared the first still from the song Marjaawaan. It featured Vaani and him sitting on the bonnet of their car in utter style. Now, on Friday morning, Akshay shared a poster of the song in which he and Vaani could be seen lost in love. Sharing the poster, Akshay promised that the song will be out in a few hours. Vaani too shared the song poster and wrote, "Retro feels with a modern spirit.This one is one of my fav from the film #Marjaawaan out in few hours!."

At the trailer launch event, Akshay and Vaani addressed the media and revealed their experience of shooting with each other in the UK for the film. The film Bell Bottom, will showcase them as a couple. Akshay will be seen in the role of a covert operative who helps save people in a hijacked plane by terrorists. Lara Dutta will be seen essaying the role of Indira Gandhi and since the trailer has been launched, fans have been in awe of her transformation into the late Prime Minister of India. The film also stars in a pivotal role. Bell Bottom was shot completely in the COVID 19 pandemic and now is all set to release on August 19, 2021. It is helmed by Ranjit M Tewari and produced by Pooja Entertainment.

