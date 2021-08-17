Bell Bottom Song Tum Aaoge: Akshay Kumar’s new track about homecoming set to release tomorrow

has been creating a lot of buzz these days courtesy his upcoming movie Bell Bottom. The movie happens to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year and the trailer has created a massive buzz. Adding to audience excitement, the makers are set to release another song from the movie titled as Tum Aaogey which is about homecoming.

The Khiladi Kumar took to Instagram and shared a motion poster of himself. The poster featured Akshay dressed in a brown coloured outfit and he was posing at the entrance of an Indian plane. The poster had background music of the song Tum Aaogey. In the caption, Akshay revealed the song will be releasing tomorrow, i.e, August 18. “Home is where the heart is …Home is where we will return. #TumAaogey out tomorrow, 18th August,” he added. To note, the song is likely to be sung by Armaan Malik and will leave you overwhelmed. Interestingly, this will be the third track of Bell Bottom after Marjaawaan and Sakhiyan2.0.

Take a look at ’s post for Bell Bottom song Tum Aaogey:

Meanwhile talking about Bell Bottom, the movie is said to be inspired by real incidents and will also star Vaani Kapoor, and Lara Dutta in the lead. To note, Lara Dutta will be seen playing the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her transformation has been making the headlines. Helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, Bell Bottom will hit the theatres on August 19.

Also Read: Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar calls for ‘Sakhiyan 2.0’ dance challenge with unmatched shoes; Watch VIDEO