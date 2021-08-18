Bell Bottom Song Tum Aaogey Out: Akshay Kumar & Vaani Kapoor's track will make you emotional

and Vaani Kapoor starrer film Bell Bottom is all set to release tomorrow, i.e. August 19. The film is already creating a lot of buzz after its trailer was released. The makers are releasing songs to add more excitement of the fans. Today, another song titled Tum Aaogey is out. The song features and Vaani Kapoor and how they recall spending time with their mother. Apart from them Lara Dutta and will also be seen in pivotal roles in the film.

The Khiladi Kumar took to Instagram and shared the song link. “When a ray of hope turns into reality... #TumAaogey is an ode to that hope. Song out now,” he writes. The video starts with people coming out of the bus and on another side, their family members are waiting with garlands. As the barricades are opened, they run to meet and hug them. Akshay Kumar is seen waiting for his mother and when he sees her, old memories come in front of his eyes. She also waves at him. Both hug and cry seeing each other.

Earlier, he had shared a poster featuring himself dressed in a brown coloured outfit and posing at the entrance of an Indian plane. In the caption, the actor wrote, “Home is where the heart is …Home is where we will return. #TumAaogey out tomorrow, 18th August.”

Listen to the song here

The song is sung by Armaan Malik. This will be the third song of after Marjaawaan and Sakhiyan2.0. Reportedly, the song is a tribute to all the soldiers who stay away from their families to protect the borders of the country.

