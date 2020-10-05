  1. Home
Bell Bottom Teaser: Akshay Kumar dishes out 3 different avatars as he showcases a 'thrilling throwback to 80s'

In the upbeat Bell Bottom teaser, we get to see Akshay Kumar in three different outfits as he dishes out retro vibes. Check out the teaser below.
19204 reads Mumbai Updated: October 5, 2020 11:56 am
Bell Bottom Teaser Akshay Kumar. Bell Bottom Teaser: Akshay Kumar dishes out 3 different avatars as he showcases a 'thrilling throwback to 80s'.
After bringing you the exclusive news of Akshay Kumar and team dropping their teaser this week, the actor has gone ahead and revealed the first look of Bell Bottom. Taking to social media, Akshay shared Bell Bottom's first teaser and it's quite upbeat. In the teaser, we get to see the actor in three different outfits as he dishes out retro vibes. We also get a good look at Akshay's bell bottom pants that are quite unmissable. 

Sharing the teaser, Akshay wrote, "Go BellBottom! Here’s a thrilling throwback to the 80s. Presenting #BellbottomTeaser #VashuBhagnani @_vaanikapoor_ @iamhumaq @larabhupathi @ranjitmtewari @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh @onlyemmay @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani @emmayentertainment @pooja_ent @primevideoin @saregama_official #BellBottom."

Bell Bottom won't be releasing anytime soon but the makers dropped the teaser to generate buzz. A source had exclusively revealed to Pinkvilla saying, "It (teaser) won't reveal much about the film but just give the viewer an experience of what to expect from the film. It was Akshay and Jackky's idea to launch a teaser almost six months away from its release."

Check out Bell Bottom teaser below: 

Bell Bottom was one of the first Bollywood films in the Covid era to be shot internationally. Directed by Ranjit Tiwari, the film is based on the plane hijacks that took India by a storm in the early 1980s. Akshay plays a spy in the action espionage thriller. It also stars Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi among others. 

