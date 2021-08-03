Bell Bottom Trailer: 5 striking dialogues from Akshay Kumar starrer that will instill patriotism in you

starrer much-awaited Bell Bottom trailer was finally released today. Essaying the titular role of a secret agent, ’s Bell Bottom shines throughout the trailer with his plotting expertise and confident speech. The plot of the film is inspired from the real life hijacking events that took place in the 1980s. A skillful undercover agent who is married, sharp-minded and an exceptional chess player, is assigned the mission of rescuing 210 hostages from a hijacked Indian plane.

Helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, the movie also features Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor and essaying pivotal roles. This upcoming film will trace how Bell Bottom uses his brilliancy to tactfully identify hijackers and put an end to their evil plans. The Bell Bottom trailer also features Akshay Kumar’s hard-hitting dialogues that strikes a chord with audiences' souls. Take a look at a few moments from the trailer that instilled viewers heart with immense patriotism:

Narrator: Hindustan ek mulk nahi, ek soch hai aur iss soch ko harane ke liye dushman har paitra istemaal karna chahta hai

Bell Bottom: Humare paas mauka hai vo karke dikhane ka jo abtak hua nahi hai

Superior: Kya kar sakte hain?

Bell Bottom : A covert operation

Indira Gandhi: Your deadline is sunset

Bell Bottom: GAME ON

Superior: Indian army Dubai main ya kisi bhi foreign soil mein, it’s considered an act of war, ministry ko handle karne dijiye

Bell Bottom: Sir, chess mein doubles nahi khela jaata

Bell Bottom: Yaad rahein humare paas sirf 7 din hai, ab Hindustan nahi jhukega, iss baar unki haar

Bell Bottom: Sir shayad esa ho ki sabko lage ki mission fail hoagaya hai, bas aap itna yaad rakhna it is not over, till it’s over.

