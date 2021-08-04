Bell Bottom Trailer: Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn bid best wishes as Akshay Kumar sets to unlock cinemas

Bell Bottom Trailer: Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon bid best wishes as Akshay Kumar sets to unlock cinemas (Image credit: Still from Bell Bottom trailer)
Akshay Kumar starrer much-awaited spy thriller Bell Bottom’s trailer was released by the makers on Tuesday, August 3. Ever since the trailer has surfaced online, it has amassed a thunderous response from fans all across the country. While some are hailing Akshay’s uncanny character as a spy, on the other hand, Lara Dutta’s unrecognisable look as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi has set the internet ablaze. The video gives a sneak peek into how Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom uses his intelligence to identify plane hijackers to rescue innocent hostages from the hands of the evil.

While fans are busy praising the trailer, on the other hand, Bollywood celebs are cheering Akshay for stepping towards unlocking cinemas with his big release. Sooryavanshi co-star Ajay Devgn praised the Rustom actor for ‘taking the lead’ in bringing back the magic of theatres. He tweeted, “Congratulations Akki. The trailer of Bell Bottom is terrific. I’m so glad you are taking the lead in making it a theatrical release. With you in this endeavour. Always stay ahead”

Suniel Shetty wrote, “Kudos to you Akki for taking the lead in bringing back the magic of theatres. What a superb trailer!! Congratulations team #BellBottom”. Meanwhile Hrithik Roshan said, “Team #BellBottom is here to bring back theatrical experience in style on 19th August 2021. Invigorating trailer guys! Congratulations Jackky and team”.

Helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, the movie also features Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi essaying pivotal roles alongside Akshay Kumar. The plot of the film is inspired from the real life hijacking events that took place in the 1980s.

ALSO READ| Bell Bottom Trailer: 5 striking dialogues from Akshay Kumar starrer that will instill patriotism in you

