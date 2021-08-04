Bell Bottom Trailer: Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn bid best wishes as Akshay Kumar sets to unlock cinemas

starrer much-awaited spy thriller Bell Bottom’s trailer was released by the makers on Tuesday, August 3. Ever since the trailer has surfaced online, it has amassed a thunderous response from fans all across the country. While some are hailing Akshay’s uncanny character as a spy, on the other hand, Lara Dutta’s unrecognisable look as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi has set the internet ablaze. The video gives a sneak peek into how ’s Bell Bottom uses his intelligence to identify plane hijackers to rescue innocent hostages from the hands of the evil.

While fans are busy praising the trailer, on the other hand, Bollywood celebs are cheering Akshay for stepping towards unlocking cinemas with his big release. Sooryavanshi co-star praised the Rustom actor for ‘taking the lead’ in bringing back the magic of theatres. He tweeted, “Congratulations Akki. The trailer of Bell Bottom is terrific. I’m so glad you are taking the lead in making it a theatrical release. With you in this endeavour. Always stay ahead”

Suniel Shetty wrote, “Kudos to you Akki for taking the lead in bringing back the magic of theatres. What a superb trailer!! Congratulations team #BellBottom”. Meanwhile said, “Team #BellBottom is here to bring back theatrical experience in style on 19th August 2021. Invigorating trailer guys! Congratulations Jackky and team”.

Team #BellBottom is here to bring back theatrical experience in style on 19th August 2021. Invigorating trailer guys! Congratulations Jackky and team https://t.co/XPRmAr87PT — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) August 3, 2021

Congratulations Akki. The trailer of Bell Bottom is terrific. I’m so glad you are taking the lead in making it a theatrical release. With you in this endeavour. Always stay ahead.@akshaykumar #BellBottom#BellBottomTrailerhttps://t.co/kFmQcr057v — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 3, 2021

Kudos to you Akki for taking the lead in bringing back the magic of theatres. What a superb trailer!! Congratulations team #BellBottom@akshaykumar #BellBottomTrailer https://t.co/toAUWuiIjG — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) August 3, 2021

Team #BellBottom is bringing cinemas back. Our khiladi leading from the front . Looking forward to this adventure @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani congratulations

way to go. Catch it in cinemas 19th august https://t.co/aHwhblauT5 — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 3, 2021

Leading with example !

Let the box office registers ring !!!!

Go for it Team #BellBottom#BellBottomTrailer https://t.co/aZvyn128kL — (@taapsee) August 3, 2021

Woahhhh !! Such an impactful trailer can’t wait to watch this on the BIG SCREEN.#BellBottom @akshaykumar you are awesome sir kudos to all of you to take the flight to theatres@vaaniofficial @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani @poojafilmshttps://t.co/PMwGlaL1Jb https://t.co/e3JKEVY6c7 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) August 3, 2021

Helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, the movie also features Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor and essaying pivotal roles alongside Akshay Kumar. The plot of the film is inspired from the real life hijacking events that took place in the 1980s.

