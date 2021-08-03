Bell Bottom Trailer: Lara Dutta opens up on her UNRECOGNISABLE look as Indira Gandhi.

starrer Bell Bottom along with Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and has finally dropped its trailer. The Bell Bottom trailer was released by the cast and producers in New Delhi on Tuesday evening. While everyone has been hailing Akshay's next outing, the trailer may have left many confused and asking where exactly is Lara Dutta. At the trailer launch, when one of the press members asked the actress why was she missing from the trailer, the actress revealed to everyone's surprise and shock that she is playing Indira Gandhi.

Well, we don't blame anyone as Lara Dutta definitely looks unrecognisable in her hair and makeup. When asked about how did the role happen, Lara said, "Firstly, all it took was a call saying Lara this film is being made and we are casting for Indira Gandhi's role. And that's all it really took even before I heard the script."

Elaborating on playing the late politician, Lara said, "There's a great responsibility when your portraying someone who is an iconic figure like her. And I hope all of you will go into the theater and watch the film. It was very important to get her body language right. As you all know the film deals with a hijack situation that happened during Indira Gandhi's tenure. So given the dramatic events that were unfolding she was always somebody who was extremely centered and not prone to dramatics. So it was very important to portray her in that form. I had a great time."

She added, "There was a lot of homework, lot of research that went on behind it but it was obviously an opportunity of a lifetime that I'm thankful for."

