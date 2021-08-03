Bell Bottom Trailer: Netizens give Akshay Kumar's patriotic spy film thumbs up; Call it ‘Fantastic’

The much-awaited trailer of Bell Bottom starring Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor has been released now. The spy thriller film is winning the hearts of the audience. The film is trending on Twitter. Ranjit M Tewari's directorial is all set to release on August 19 this year. The film was scheduled to release in theatres on July 27, 2021, but owing to a pandemic it got postponed. Actor Akshay Kumar plays the role of an undercover RAW agent, whose codename is Bell Bottom. 

Needless to say that he is ruling the whole trailer. There's not a single dull moment in the video. The trailer opens with an Indian passenger aircraft being hijacked. And then scene shifts to the Indian ministry room where the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is taking a meeting with higher officials. The film is based on a true story and is a nail-biting spy thriller. Akshay Kumar has been assigned the mission of rescuing 210 hostages from a hijacked Indian plane and the deadline is sunset.

Netizens have given huge thumbs up to the trailer and called it fantastic. One of the users wrote, “BellBottom looking really exciting, hope it bring back audience in theatres. A good Big Screen film is a very much much need of the hour.”

Lara Dutta, Huma Qureshi, Adil Hussain, and Aniruddh Dave also make appearances in the trailer. Bell Bottom is co-produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani. It is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Emmay Entertainment.

