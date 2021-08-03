Bell Bottom trailer OUT: Akshay Kumar is back with a patriotic punch & is set to steal millions of hearts

Ever since 's movie Bell Bottom was announced, fans could not keep calm. After the first lockdown restrictions were lifted, Akshay was the first celebrity to resume shooting for his film, and that was non-other than this spy thriller. Khiladi Kumar wanted to keep his promise of releasing more than one film a year and entertain his audience. Due to the pandemic, however, that could not be done last year. But, this year, the actor left no stone unturned to bring the film to his audience right on time, and here he is with the trailer of Bell Bottom. As announced, the trailer of Bell Bottom is finally out, and we are sure that fans are jumping with joy.

Akshay Kumar will take you back to the '80s when Bell Bottom was a huge fashion craze. Sporting Bell Bottoms and turtle necks, the actor will steal your heart away. We are sure that after watching the trailer, it will be difficult for fans to wait till the release of the film. And now that the film is all set to release in theatres and that too in 3D, who would want to miss the chance of watching Akshay on the silver screen? Be it the dialogues or the background music, everything about this trailer is catchy.

Bell Bottom is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani. The film, written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh, is set in the 1980s and revolves around one of India's forgotten heroes.

Bell Bottom was originally scheduled to release in April this year but was postponed to July 27 due to the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic in India. It will be the first major Hindi film to have a theatrical release amid the pandemic.

