Bell Bottom Twitter Review: 10 Tweets you must read if you are heading to theatres for Akshay Kumar starrer

After creating much of a buzz in tinselvile, ’s much anticipated release Bell Bottom has finally released. The spy action thriller, which has been helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, is inspired by real incidents and became the first Bollywood movie to hit the theatres after COVID 19 pandemic. And while Bell Bottom has finally hit the theatres today, it has opened to a decent response from the audience and Twitter is abuzz with the same. To note, Bell Bottom has already garnered a lot of attention post the release of its trailer.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, a user wrote, “Today I saw bell botttom movie what a mind blowing movie yaar. What an acting by sir And what an amazing transformation of Lara ma'am she really look like really Indira Gandhi Ji”. Another user was all praises for the storyline and dialogues and tweeted, “Done with watching #BellBottom: Punchy dialogues, excellent cinematography and perfect grip on story. Akshay Kumar sir as always proved that why he is called the Khiladi. It's HUGEEE”. If you are planning to head to theatres to watch Bell Bottom, here are 10 tweets you must read.

#BellBottom what a superb film top notch performance from Akshay kumar and all the cast must watch at your nearest cinema hall my rating — Jinit Shah (@JinitSh87104124) August 19, 2021

Bose ka bhi Desh hai " #BellBottom B L O C K B U S T E R #BellbottomInCinemas #AkshayKumar #BellBottomReview — Salman Genda (@KingKha51714614) August 19, 2021

What an acting by Akshay Kumar sir And what an amazing transformation of lara ma'am she really look like really Indira Gandhi ji#AkshayKumar #BellBottom #VaaniKapoor #LaraDutta — Moin Shaikh (@Arjun29878942) August 19, 2021

Punchy dialogues , excellent cinematography and perfect grip on story. Akshay Kumar sir as always proved that why he is called the Khiladi.

It's HUGEEE pic.twitter.com/YTdThXLaoG — Anubhav . (@_AnubhavAS) August 19, 2021

Fantastic Movie with Terrific story of Indian Spy @akshaykumar with his performance and Looking nice with Mother and Son's story

After a Long time Theateric Experience with #BellBottom 's BGM i s Killer@Vaaniofficial @jackkybhagnani @poojafilms pic.twitter.com/XOLsJmQ9fG — Jit Dadhaniya (@DadhaniyaJit) August 19, 2021

#BellBottom is a very much average fair film. Looked like we have already seen such enough patriotic dramas from #AkshayKumar though his performance was awesome. This did not have any goosebumps moments or high octane scenes. Can wait for OTT release. — R a J i V (@RajivAluri) August 19, 2021

Just watched #BellBottom, you nailed it @akshaykumar sir this movie deserves 100% occupancy of theatres #BellbottomInCinemasNow Love & best wishes from your Gallery — Akshay Kumar Gallery (@AkshaysGallery) August 19, 2021

Sir I Just Watched #BellBottom And want to tell you that this is the best movie to bring back audiences to theater Your Entry was Killing — Khiladi_Jay on 19th Aug (@jay_khiladism) August 19, 2021

Worth watching #BellBottom. Well crafted surprise elements kept in the form of @Vaaniofficial @humasqureshi and @LaraDutta was overwhelming. @akshaykumar Sir is as always best in his roles. Kuddooos team #BellBottom — vishnu jadhav (@VJ_Boss03) August 19, 2021

Talking about the movie, Bell Bottom also features Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and in pivotal roles and has also released in the 3D format today. This isn’t all. It is also reported that the spy action thriller will be witnessing a digital release after 4 weeks of theatrical release as per our sources.

