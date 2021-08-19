Bell Bottom Twitter Review: 10 Tweets you must read if you are heading to theatres for Akshay Kumar starrer

After creating much of a buzz in tinselvile, Akshay Kumar’s much anticipated release Bell Bottom has finally released. The spy action thriller, which has been helmed by Ranjit M Tewari, is inspired by real incidents and became the first Bollywood movie to hit the theatres after COVID 19 pandemic. And while Bell Bottom has finally hit the theatres today, it has opened to a decent response from the audience and Twitter is abuzz with the same. To note, Bell Bottom has already garnered a lot of attention post the release of its trailer.

Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, a user wrote, “Today I saw bell botttom movie what a mind blowing movie yaar. What an acting by Akshay Kumar sir And what an amazing transformation of Lara ma'am she really look like really Indira Gandhi Ji”. Another user was all praises for the storyline and dialogues and tweeted, “Done with watching #BellBottom: Punchy dialogues, excellent cinematography and perfect grip on story. Akshay Kumar sir as always proved that why he is called the Khiladi. It's HUGEEE”. If you are planning to head to theatres to watch Bell Bottom, here are 10 tweets you must read.

Talking about the movie, Bell Bottom also features Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles and has also released in the 3D format today. This isn’t all. It is also reported that the spy action thriller will be witnessing a digital release after 4 weeks of theatrical release as per our sources.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar root for Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom as spy action thriller hits the theatres

