Bell Bottom: Vaani Kapoor, Huma have a message for Akshay Kumar as they show off ‘girl power’ in THESE photos

Bell Bottom starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta in lead roles will release on April 2, 2021.

A few days back, , Lara Dutta, and the cast of Bell Bottom were papped at the Mumbai airport as they jetted off to the UK to kick-start the shooting of Bell Bottom. Thanks to social media, , Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor and Huma have been sharing BTS photos and videos from the sets of the film, and today, Vaani Kapoor posted a photo from the sets of Bell Bottom featuring not Akshay Kumar but Huma. In the said photos, we can see Vaani Kapoor and Huma having some and alongside the photos, the caption read, “Why should boys have all the fun ?? Right @_vaanikapoor_ ... #Bellbottom #happygirlsaretheprettiest Strong girls support each other .. and pull each other up !! (Literally sometimes ) #girlpower #bts #madness #laughter…”

In the pictures, Huma and Vaani can be seen giving goofy poses for the camera while laughing and of course, it was Vaani's bell-bottom pants that caught our attention. On Akshay Kumar’s birthday, which he celebrated on the sets of Bell Bottom, the makers of the film unveiled a new still from the film and later, the team of Bell Bottom gifted a personalized ‘Bell Bottom’ to the actor which was scribbled with the dearest and warmest messages written by unit dadas, light dadas, producers, actors and others.

Bell Bottom is directed by Ranjit M Tewari and Bell Bottom is Bollywood's first film to be shot at an international location after the nationwide lockdown. Also, talking about the film, it stars Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta in lead roles, and the spy-thriller, is slated for release on April 2, 2021.

