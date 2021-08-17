Bell Bottom: Vaani Kapoor says she has ‘fulfilled’ her father’s wish by working with Akshay Kumar

Vaani Kapoor was last seen in the mega venture ‘War’ alongside and Tiger Shroff. The actress received praise for her performance. She will be seen next alongside in Bell Bottom, which is releasing theatrically on August 19. Vaani in her recent chat with PTI spoke about the fact that her father is a huge fan of and she has fulfilled his wish by sharing screen space with the star. Vaani also spoke about charting her own path in the film industry.

Speaking about shaping her career, Vaani said, “Everyone is charting their own course in the industry. You cannot copy somebody else's career structure, follow their path and get success. I picked the best from what came to me and out of that what works and what doesn't is destiny”. She further added, “You are not always lucky with films where everything is going to be 50:50 or your character is going to be the sole driving force of a film. It is never going to be like that. There will be certain films that will not be driven by your character."

Speaking about her role in Bell Bottom and working with Akshay Kumar, she said, “The character does have a surprise element which is not there in the trailer. She is very different from Tara of ‘Shuddh Desi Romance' or Shyra of ‘Befikre'. Besides, it was interesting to be paired opposite Akshay Kumar, he is a big megastar. There are certain stars who are loved by the masses and to share screen space with them is a huge boost for an actor because you also get to connect with his audience. And my father is a huge fan of his, it is literally like I have fulfilled his wish."

