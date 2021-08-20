Bell Bottom: Vaani Kapoor says working with Akshay Kumar ‘was a dream...reality was even better’

Akshay Kumar’s much-anticipated film, Bell Bottom released on the big screens yesterday. Set in former Indian Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi’s time, the spy thriller is inspired by real events, and features Akshay, Vaani Kapoor, , and Lara Dutta Bhupathi in pivotal roles. Vaani, who plays Akshay’s wife in the film, took to Instagram to share her feelings about working with the ‘Hera Pheri’ actor. Sharing a poster from the film, Vaani wrote that Bell Bottom will always be special to her, as she got the chance to work with Kumar.

Her caption read, ”Bellbottom will always be special to me because of You @akshaykumar sir!!! The dedication and hardwork you show is inspirational. Working with you was a dream..reality was even better. Bellbottom now in cinemas, also in 3D”. Recently, in a conversation with The Indian Express, Vaani had spoken at length about her role in the film. The ‘Befikre’ actress said that her role in Bell Bottom is not just of a trophy wife, but a woman of substance.

Have a look at Vaani Kapoor’s aforementioned Instagram post here:

Recently, Vaani had a chat with PTI, where she revealed that she has fulfilled her father’s wish by working with Akshay. Speaking about her role, Vaani said, “The character does have a surprise element which is not there in the trailer. She is very different from Tara of ‘Shuddh Desi Romance' or Shyra of ‘Befikre'. Besides, it was interesting to be paired opposite , he is a big megastar. There are certain stars who are loved by the masses and to share screen space with them is a huge boost for an actor because you also get to connect with his audience. And my father is a huge fan of his, it is literally like I have fulfilled his wish."

