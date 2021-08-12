Bell Bottom: Vikram Gaikwad reacts to Sapna Bhavnani’s comment on Lara Dutta’s look as Indira Gandhi

Fans were in awe and surprise after the makes debuted the trailer of led Bell Bottom. Lara Dutta is portraying the part of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as the -led spy thriller is set in the ’80s. The man responsible for the epic transformation of Lara Dutta into Indira Gandhi is Vikram Gaikwad. In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Vikram Gaikwad described the entire process behind the transformation. He also reacted to Sapna Bhavnani’s comment on the transformation.

Sapna Bhavnani had expressed her disappointment on Twitter over the transformation and wrote, “Such a bad wig though can see the lining of it. But of course, you wouldn’t as you’re not a hair person. We haven’t come close to mastering hair yet.” Vikram reacted to the comment and said, “I don’t think it’s worth commenting. I generally don’t do these discussions through media.” Further describing the process of transformation, he said, “The responsibility of executing the same on face visually comes on the shoulders of an actor and make-up design team.”

Vikram further added, “The result you see today is the outcome of a very thorough process. I read the script and then the casting and direction team informed us that Lara is going to perform as Indira Gandhi.” He further said, “To start with, we researched several pictures and videos of Indiraji and compared them with Lara’s. Indiraji has three prominent features — eye brows, nose, and face cut along with hair style. If you see, we’ve changed the shape and style of eye brows to make them look more dominant and done prosthetics on nose.”

