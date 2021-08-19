Bell Bottom's Lara Dutta finds cheerleader in Mahesh Bhupathi; Twinkle Khanna reviews her Indira Gandhi act

It is a big day for Bell Bottom team as their film has released in theatres. As the film starring , Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor & others hits the screens, wishes are pouring in for them. Now, Mahesh Bhupathi also has joined in to cheer for Lara, who essays Indira Gandhi's role in the spy thriller. Mahesh wished Lara 'Good Luck' in a post. Lara's look as late former PM Indira Gandhi has been the talk of the town since the trailer released. Now, as the film hits theatres, Mahesh cheered for his wife, who is coming back on the big screen after a while.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Mahesh shared a couple of photos with Lara in her Indira Gandhi look from the Bell Bottom shoot days in London. With it, he penned a wish for her. He wrote, "Go Bell Bottom, Good Luck." With it, Mahesh tagged the Bell Bottom team. In the photos, Lara and Mahesh could be seen spending time in between shoots in London and it gives us a sneak peek of their fun amid work. As soon as Mahesh shared it, Twinkle Khanna was quick to comment on it. She reviewed Lara's act as Indira and wrote, "A fabulous Indira."

Take a look:

On Wednesday night, 's wife and author Twinkle Khanna shared a photo from London as they both were off to Bell Bottom screening there. Along with it, she penned a sweet note for him and the Bell Bottom team. Twinkle wrote, "Looks like a walk in the park but we are actually heading to something even better, the screening of Mr K's fabulous movie-Bellbottom! #mustwatch."

Since the film has been released in select theatres in India, fans have been excited to see Akshay Kumar on the big screen after a while amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. Bell Bottom stars Akshay, Vaani, , Lara Dutta in pivotal roles. It is helmed by Ranjit M Tewari and produced by Pooja Entertainment. The film has released today in theatres in several places. However, it has not been released in Maharashtra.

