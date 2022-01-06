Bengali star Dev tests positive for COVID-19, reveals he is home quarantined with ‘almost no symptoms’

In an unfortunate turn of events, actor-turned-politician Dev aka Deepak Adhikari tested positive for the contagious COVID-19 virus on Wednesday, January 4. As per reports, the Bengali star after witnessing mild symptoms decided to take the necessary tests. Earlier in the day, there were speculations about him being positive for the virus. However, Dev informed his fans that he was awaiting his results.

Earlier in the day, Dev took to Twitter to share, “Speculations regarding my Corona positive is wrong as of now. Did my RT-PCR Test in the morning. Will get my report at night Thanku everyone for the Concern.” Now, in the evening, the results indeed turned out to be positive. Post which, Dev immediately shared his health update via Twitter. He stated, “Thanku for the Concern ..Got the results. Yes I am Positive with almost No Symptoms. Right now in a Home Isolation.”

According to media reports, his girlfriend Rukmini Maitra has also tested positive for the contagious virus. However, an official confirmation about the same is yet awaited. If reports are to be believed then this will be the second time when Rukmini has contracted the virus. Last year, when Rukmini was in Mumbai, she tested positive for COVID-19.

As soon as Dev confirmed the news, his friends from the entertainment industry began praying for the star’s speedy recovery. Dev also shared a sweet conversation with his industry colleague online, but he made sure to keep the identity of the person well hidden. In the conversation, Dev’s friend stated, “Just learned about ur news. Be strong and if there’s anything just let me know… Wishing ur speedy recovery.” Take a look the the conversation below:

ALSO READ| EXCLUSIVE: For Dev Anand saab, love was way beyond sex, says close friend Mohan Churiwala