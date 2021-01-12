Bengaluru based filmmaker camps outside Shah Rukh Khan's residence to pitch a story for him

A young filmmaker from Bengaluru has a special request for Shah Rukh Khan. He wants to cast the superstar in his film.

has millions of fans around the world most of whom have the dream of meeting him once in a lifetime. Moreover, there are a few more people who also aspire to work with him. The latest generation of filmmakers surely wants to do the same and we get proof of the same through a recent piece of news that has surfaced on social media. So, a young filmmaker who hails from Bengaluru has been camping outside King Khan’s residence.

This filmmaker named Jayath Seege has come all the way to Mumbai just to pitch his story to Shah Rukh Khan. He wants the Pathan actor to be a part of his project and has been camping for the last 3-4 days outside Mannat. Not only that but he has also has been sharing updates on his personal social media handle about the same. In one of the pictures, we can see him holding a placard that includes his New Year plan which is to pitch his story.

Check out the picture below:

Jayanth has already made a poster of his dream film which is titled Project X. In one of his posts, the filmmaker asks everyone to help him get his message to Shah Rukh Khan. Talking about the superstar, he will be ending his two-year sabbatical with the movie Pathan. It marks his collaboration with for the fourth time. Moreover, John Abraham will reportedly play an antagonist in the same. The shooting schedule for the movie began last year.

