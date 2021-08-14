Benny Dayal not to return as judge in Super Singer 9: I’m done, can’t take all the hate messages

In an unfortunate turn of events, playback singer Benny Dayal has announced his separation from Super Singer season 9. On Saturday, August 14, the Ude Dil Befikre hitmaker, took to social media to confirm the news citing the reason as the hate messages that he has been receiving from netizens. Benny Dayal added that he won’t be sharing any update related to the ongoing season on his Instagram.

Benny stated, “I will no more be posting anything associated with Super Singer. I can’t take all the hate messages. Thank you for all the love you have shown me. I’m human after all. I’m done. Thank U. Won’t see you next season!” Upon seeing the post, fans have come forward to extend support to the singer’s decision. Fans have been asking Benny to do what he feels is right from him.

Take a look at Benny Dayal’s post here:

As soon as the announcement was shared on the photo-sharing application, it took social media by storm. Fans went on to share their support in a barrage of comments. A user said, “Sir you were always greatest support to everyone a great mentor too, we all love you sir”, another shared, “People fail to realize celebs are also human. Do what you gotta to do bro”.

A section of users also requested the singer to defer from call its quits adding, “This is so sad Benny sir :/ don‘t mind what others say. A supersinger without you and swetha mam not to imagine”, “What noooooooo??? We need you in the show forever.. Pls don’t leaveeee “. While Benny cited hate messages as the core reason for making the decision, it is suspected that the singer had to face heat after the elimination of a contestant from the music reality show.

