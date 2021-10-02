Besharam to Khaali Peeli: 10 films which released on Gandhi Jayanti in the last decade

Film releases are the most crucial days for the producers, filmmakers and the cast of the team. After all, it is the day when their months of hard work is presented in front of the audience. Clearly, the filmmakers don’t feel like leaving any stone unturned for making their film reach the masses. Interestingly, over the years, there has been a trend of filmmakers looking for a holiday to release their movies so that it can reach the majority of the audience.

is known for releasing his films on Eid, whereas is obsessed with Christmas. Similarly, many producers eye on a holiday release for their movies irrespective of the genre. So, as the nation is gearing up for Gandhi Jayanti, i.e. Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, we bring you a list of movies that were released on this day in the last decade.

Besharam

An Abhinav Kashyap directorial, Besharam was an action comedy starring Ranbir Kapoor, , and Pallavi Sharda. The movie, which had released in 2013, marked Ranbir’s first collaboration with his parents.

Bang Bang

A Siddharth Anand directorial, Bang Bang happens to be an action comedy that was released in 2014. The movie featured , , Javed Jaffrey and Danny Denzongpa in the lead. Hrithik and Katrina’s sizzling chemistry had won millions of hearts.

Haider

Helmed by Vishal Bhardwaj, Haider is a crime drama starring Shahid Kapoor, , Kay Kay Menon, and Irrfan in key roles. Released in 2014, the movie was set amidst the insurgency-hit Kashmir conflicts of 1995 and was a modern-day adaptation of William Shakespeare's tragedy Hamlet.

Talvar

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, Talvar was released in 2015 and happens to be a thriller drama starring Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma and Neeraj Kabi. The film is based on the 2008 Noida double murder case involving a teenage girl and her family's servant.

Singh is Bliing

Helmed by Prabhudheva, Singh is Bliing is an action comedy that was released in 2015. Starring , Amy Jackson, Lara Dutta and Kay Kay Menon, Singh is Bliing was a remake of the Korean film named My Wife Is a Gangster 3.

War

Released in 2019, this Sidharth Anand directorial features Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead. The movie is an action thriller and Tiger and Hrithik’s chemistry went on to win a lot of appreciation. The movie revolved around a soldier who was given the mission to eliminate his former mentor. This marked Tiger and Hrithik’s first collaboration and it was a treat for the audience.

Khaali Peeli

Starring Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday and Jaideep Ahlawat, Khaali Peeli was a typical Bollywood masala film. Helmed by Maqbool Khan, Khaali Peeli marked Ishaan and Ananya’s first collaboration and was released on the digital platform in 2020.

Also Read: Khaali Peeli garners praise from the industry; They call it the best masala entertainer in recent times