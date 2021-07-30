Besides Laal Singh Chaddha, 5 other Hindi films that are an adaptation of Hollywood movies

Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is an upcoming comedy-drama flick starring , Naga Chaitanya and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles. Inspired by the 1994 Hollywood film, Forrest Gump, the plot of the film will trace exemplary events of India’s history unfolding through the perspective of an austistic man, Laal Singh Chaddha. After facing several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film is slated for a release during Christmas 2021 this year. Before Laal Singh Chaddha premieres, here’s taking a quick look at a few other Hindi films that are an adaptation of Hollywood movies.

Bang Bang!

Starring and , the action-comedy film Bang Bang is the remake of the 2010 American film Knight and Day. The plot of the film chronicles the life of an international criminal on the run. His life takes a sudden turn when he falls in love with a bank receptionist resulting in a series of escapades.

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander

Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander is another Aamir Khan starrer coming-of-age sports film which is loosely based on the 1979 Hollywood film titled, Breaking Away. The movie revolves around the life of young carefree man, Sanjay who undergoes mental and physical transformation to compete at his inter-collegiate bicycle race to cover up for his brother who withdraws from the tournament due to an injury.

Satte Pe Satta

Featuring an ensemble cast, this old classic narrates the life of a nurse Indu who marries her lover Ravi. However, his uncivilised brothers create havoc in their marriage pushing Indu to help them improve their manners. This Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini starrer was adapted from the 1954 film Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.

Baazigar

Directed by Abbas-Mustan, this super hit film features and Kajol in the lead role. The plot of the film is loosely based on the 1991 movie, A Kiss Before Dying. The story chronicles the life of a cold-blooded killer with a vendetta of avenging the fall of his family. He charms the elder daughter of a businessman only to kill her then plot a vicious plan to destroy his entire family.

Chachi 420

Starring Kamal Haasan, Chachi 420 sees him as a divorcee who disguises himself as an old lady to meet his daughter after separation from his wife. He becomes the caretaker of his little daughter and protects her from every trouble. The plot of this Kamal Haasan directorial is inspired by the 1993 Hollywood film, Mrs. Doubtfire.

ALSO READ| Aamir Khan reveals he and Naga Chaitanya enjoyed THIS together during Laal Singh Chaddha shoot in Ladakh