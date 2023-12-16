Best Biopic Movie 2023 POLL: Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur to Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj; which one you loved the most?

Biopics bring a special charm, giving us a peek into the dramatized lives of real folks. The struggles these individuals face, often starting from humble beginnings, make the biopic experience super relatable for all of us.

In 2023, Bollywood maintained its momentum in delivering impactful biopics, narrating the tales of remarkable individuals. As we near the year's end, it's an ideal moment to reflect on the outstanding biographical films that graced the screens during this period.

Join our 2023 Best Biopic Movies poll! Select from films like Sam Bahadur, Mission Raniganj, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, and more.

Take a look at Bollywood biopic movies of 2023

1. Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur is one heck of a biopic. It takes you through the life of Sam Manekshaw, India's first Field Marshal. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie digs into Manekshaw's early days and the intense Indo-Pak war of '71. Vicky Kaushal nails it with a nuanced performance, totally owning the role of the legendary military leader. And can we talk about Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh? They absolutely killed it with their standout performances.

2. Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is a gripping thriller directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. Drawing inspiration from the tragic Raniganj Coalfields collapse of 1989 in West Bengal, the film features stellar performances by Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles. Centered around Jaswant Singh Gill, a courageous mining engineer from IIT Dhanbad, the narrative unfolds the heroic rescue mission that saved 65 trapped miners at the Raniganj Coalfields.

3. Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway

Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway is a poignant legal drama penned and directed by Ashima Chibber. The film, featuring a stellar cast including Rani Mukerji, Anirban Bhattacharya, and Jim Sarbh, unfolds the real-life saga of an Indian couple whose children were forcibly taken by Norwegian authorities in 2011.

4. Pippa

Pippa is a riveting biographical war film depicting the life of Captain Balram Singh Mehta from India's 45 Cavalry regiment during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, the movie chronicles Mehta's coming-of-age as he proves himself in the Bangladesh Liberation War. Named after the Russian amphibious war tank PT-76, the film adapts real-life events during the Battle of Garibpur in 1971. Starring Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur, and Priyanshu Painyuli, the movie unfolds a tale of valor and sacrifice.

5. Tarla

Huma Qureshi leads in Tarla, a biopic on Indian chef Tarla Dalal. The film portrays Tarla's evolution from familial pressure for marriage to her culinary breakthrough in vegetarian cooking, rivaling non-vegetarian fare. Supported by husband Nalin, her cooking classes become a turning point, establishing a culinary tribe.

