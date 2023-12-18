Best Biopic Movie 2023 Results: Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj leads the way; wins by 66%
Pinkvilla's latest poll has concluded, revealing the best Bollywood biopic of 2023. Notable contenders in the race were Sam Bahadur, Mission Raniganj, and Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.
The cinematic landscape of 2023 was enriched with a plethora of outstanding and inspirational biopic releases. As the year draws to a close, Pinkvilla hosted a poll on December 16, inviting readers to weigh in on the best biopic movie of the year. The air was thick with anticipation, and the wait is now over! Explore below to unveil the victorious movie that has earned the title of the year's standout biopic, as determined by the readers' votes.
Fans vote Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj as the winner of Best 2023 Biopic Movie POLL
In the fierce competition for the title of the best biopic movie of 2023, five films vied for the top spot. The final polling results, reflecting the opinions of 236 users over a span of two days, unequivocally declared Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue as the undisputed winner with an impressive 66 per cent of the votes. Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur secured the runner-up position with 33 per cent of the votes. Rani Mukerji's Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway followed closely with 4 per cent of the votes. While Pippa and Tarla, featuring Ishaan Khatter and Huma Qureshi, respectively, despite being great biopics, didn't garner as many votes.
Check out the detailed results below:
About Mission Raniganj
Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue emerges as a gripping thriller under the directorial finesse of Tinu Suresh Desai. Inspired by the tragic collapse of the Raniganj coalfields in 1989, this cinematic masterpiece features outstanding performances from Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. At its core, the narrative revolves around Jaswant Singh Gill, a fearless mining engineer from IIT Dhanbad, immersing audiences in the heroic rescue mission that successfully saved 65 trapped miners at the Raniganj Coalfields.
Released on October 6, 2023, the film received acclaim from both critics and audiences. For those who missed the theatrical experience, the riveting tale is now available on Netflix.
ALSO READ: Best Cameos of 2023 Results: Shah Rukh Khan takes clean sweep with power-packed appearance in Tiger 3
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday reveals Sara Ali Khan danced with 'uncles' at a crashed wedding; 'I dragged her off'
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday says she gave a ‘sly’ audition for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan; ‘I heard it was part for tom-boy’
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Lokesh Kanagaraj looks to cast Hindi Actor in Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 171; Initiates conversation with…
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Sanjeeda Shaikh 'went the extra mile’ to match Hrithik Roshan's steps in Sher Khul Gaye from Fighter