Best Biopic Movie 2023 Results: Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj leads the way; wins by 66%

The cinematic landscape of 2023 was enriched with a plethora of outstanding and inspirational biopic releases. As the year draws to a close, Pinkvilla hosted a poll on December 16, inviting readers to weigh in on the best biopic movie of the year. The air was thick with anticipation, and the wait is now over! Explore below to unveil the victorious movie that has earned the title of the year's standout biopic, as determined by the readers' votes.

Fans vote Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj as the winner of Best 2023 Biopic Movie POLL

In the fierce competition for the title of the best biopic movie of 2023, five films vied for the top spot. The final polling results, reflecting the opinions of 236 users over a span of two days, unequivocally declared Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue as the undisputed winner with an impressive 66 per cent of the votes. Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur secured the runner-up position with 33 per cent of the votes. Rani Mukerji's Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway followed closely with 4 per cent of the votes. While Pippa and Tarla, featuring Ishaan Khatter and Huma Qureshi, respectively, despite being great biopics, didn't garner as many votes.

Check out the detailed results below:

About Mission Raniganj

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue emerges as a gripping thriller under the directorial finesse of Tinu Suresh Desai. Inspired by the tragic collapse of the Raniganj coalfields in 1989, this cinematic masterpiece features outstanding performances from Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. At its core, the narrative revolves around Jaswant Singh Gill, a fearless mining engineer from IIT Dhanbad, immersing audiences in the heroic rescue mission that successfully saved 65 trapped miners at the Raniganj Coalfields.

Released on October 6, 2023, the film received acclaim from both critics and audiences. For those who missed the theatrical experience, the riveting tale is now available on Netflix.

