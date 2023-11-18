7 Best Bollywood action movies to watch: From Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 to Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

An action film is a genre in which the protagonist is thrown into a series of events that usually involve violence and physical feats. The category mostly features resourceful heroes struggling against incredible odds, including life-threatening situations, an indestructible villain, or a quest that usually ends in the hero's victory. This genre is closely related to the thriller and adventure genres and may also contain drama and spy fiction elements.

Over the years, filmmakers have been using this category to make super-hit films. Let's have a look at a list of 7 best Bollywood action movies.

Here are 7 best Bollywood action movies

1. Tiger 3 (2023)

Tiger 3 is the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger & Tiger Zinda Hai. Salman Khan reprises the role of an Indian spy named Avinash Singh Tiger Rathore, and Katrina Kaif returns as a Pakistani secret agent named Zoya Humaimi.

2. Gadar 2: The Katha Continues (2023)

Gadar 2 movie is a highly anticipated Bollywood sequel to the 2001 hit movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. It portrays the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971; Tara Singh returns to Pakistan to bring his son, Charanjeet, back home. Set against the backdrop of India's partition in 1947, the film continues the love story of Tara Singh and Sakina, portrayed by Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, respectively.

The story unfolds as Tara strives to save Jeete from Iqbal and his team in Pakistan, facing challenges and the looming threat of revenge. The film blends historical drama with intense emotional moments, showcasing the enduring power of love and the impact of historical events on personal lives.

3. Jawan (2023)

Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role as father and son doppelgängers who team up to rectify corruption in Indian society. Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (billed as a special appearance), Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra co-star. He encounters a terrifying outlaw (Vijay Sethupathi) who has terrorized many people and caused them great sorrow.

4. Pathaan (2023)

Pathaan movie revolves around the story of a passionate, competent, and skilled agent named Pathaan, played by Shah Rukh Khan. Pathaan worked for RAW but decided to separate his paths for certain reasons. The story is centered at a time when India revoked its Article 370, which gave the territory of Jammu & Kashmir a special status.

5. Vikram Vedha (2022)

Vikram Vedha is a movie about a cop named Vikram, played by Saif Ali Khan, who is trying to capture a notorious gangster named Vedha, portrayed by Hrithik Roshan, who is based in Lucknow and has committed 16 murders. The police have created a Special Task Force (STF) to finish Vedha and his gang.

6. Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

Uri: The Surgical Strike shows Major Vihaan Singh Shergill of the Indian Army leading a covert operation against a group of militants who attacked the base in Uri, Kashmir, in 2016.

7. Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)

Tiger Zinda Hai is the follow-up to the highly successful film Ek Tha Tiger. The storyline revolves around a critical situation where a group of Indian and Pakistani nurses find themselves held hostage in Iraq by the ruthless militant leader Abu Usman. After a span of 8 years since his disappearance alongside Zoya, a former Pakistani Intelligence (ISI) agent, the elusive agent Tiger is tracked down by Indian Intelligence (RAW).

