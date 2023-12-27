Best Bollywood comebacks 2023 POLL: Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan to Salman Khan in Tiger 3; who impressed you the most?

The year 2023 has undeniably been marked by remarkable comebacks in Bollywood. Several celebrities, who either faced setbacks with their previous films, lacked opportunities, or were absent from the movie scene, made impressive returns. As we approach the end of the year, now is the perfect time to reflect on these outstanding comebacks.

1. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan has experienced an extraordinary year, arguably one of the best for any actor in recent memory. After facing criticism for films like Fan, Jab Harry Met Sejal, and Zero, the king made a remarkable comeback, competing with none other than himself. He not only silenced naysayers but also played a pivotal role in reviving Bollywood post-pandemic with successful releases like Pathaan, Jawaan, and now, Dunki. This comeback is poised to be etched in the history books!

2. Salman Khan

Salman Khan's films were once synonymous with celebrations, but in recent years, a couple of his movies didn't resonate as well with audiences. The disappointment lingered after Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan failed to make a mark at the box office, leaving fans disheartened. However, the tide turned swiftly as Tiger 3 performed adequately, marking a strong comeback for the star.

3. Akshay Kumar

After a series of films that faced setbacks, including Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Ram Setu, and Selfiee, Akshay Kumar made a notable comeback with OMG 2 in 2023. The movie, which also featured Pankaj Tripathi in a lead role, marked a positive turn in Akshay's cinematic journey.

4. Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh staged a successful comeback in 2023 with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani following the setbacks of films like Cirkus and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The Karan Johar directorial, which also starred Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi, signaling a rejuvenation in Singh's career trajectory.

5. Sunny Deol

Sunny Deol, who had been absent from the film scene for a while, made a powerful comeback by taking the box office by storm with Gadar 2. The film marked a solid return for the veteran actor.

6. Bobby Deol

Bobby Deol, although consistently present in the film scene, received considerable acclaim and love for his portrayal as a villain in Animal, signifying a noteworthy comeback. Helmed by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie boasted a star-studded cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor.

7. John Abraham

After films like Pagalpanti, Mumbai Saga, Attack, and Ek Villian Returns underperformed at the box office, John Abraham made a solid comeback with Pathaan. Portraying a menacing villain, the actor regained momentum in his career.

8. Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi staged a powerful return by featuring in Salman Khan's Tiger 3, thereby solidifying his position in the Bollywood industry.

9. Ameesha Patel

After a period of absence from the film scene, Ameesha Patel made a noteworthy comeback with Gadar 2, which turned out to be a resounding success.