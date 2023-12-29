Best Bollywood Comebacks 2023 Result: Akshay Kumar emerges victorious with 49 percent votes

The year 2023 has unquestionably witnessed remarkable comebacks in Bollywood. Numerous celebrities, whether recovering from setbacks with previous films, facing a lack of opportunities, or being absent from the movie scene, have made impressive returns. As the year nears its end, Pinkvilla organized a poll on December 27, inviting readers to voice their opinions on the best comeback by an actor in the year. The anticipation was palpable, and the moment has finally arrived! Scroll below to discover which actor has garnered the most admiration, as decided by the votes of the readers.

Akshay Kumar emerges as the fans' choice for the winner in the Best Bollywood Comebacks 2023 POLL

In the intense competition for the coveted title of the Best Bollywood Comeback of 2023, nine actors competed for the top spot. The final polling results, representing the views of 245 users over a two-day period, decisively crowned Akshay Kumar in OMG 2 as the undisputed winner, securing an impressive 49 per cent of the votes. Shah Rukh Khan's comeback in Pathaan earned him the runner-up position with 36 per cent of the votes. Salman Khan and Sunny Deol for Tiger 3 and Gadar 2, respectively, garnered 7 and 5 per cent, respectively. While the performances of Ranveer Singh, John Abraham, Bobby Deol, Emraan Hashmi, and Ameesha Patel were widely appreciated, they did not amass as many votes.

Check out the detailed results below:

About OMG 2

OMG 2 is a 2023 Hindi-language satirical comedy-drama film written and directed by Amit Rai. Serving as a spiritual sequel to the 2012 film OMG – Oh My God!, the movie stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam Dhar. The story unfolds as a devout father takes a stand against a dogmatic school, challenging not just the institution but also his own moral convictions, following his son's expulsion due to an embarrassing viral video. In the film, Akshay Kumar portrays the character of a messenger of Lord Shiva.

Having hit the screens on August 11, 2023, the film earned acclaim from critics and audiences alike. For those who missed the theatrical experience, the engaging film is now accessible on Netflix.