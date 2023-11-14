8 Best Bollywood debut movies of directors to enjoy on OTT platforms: Salman Khan's Khamoshi to Sridevi's English Vinglish

Cinema is a director's medium and stories are told through actors. The first film of a director always remains special. So here is a curated list of the eight best debut movies of Bollywood directors. This list includes Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Salman Khan starrer Khamoshi: The Musical and Gauri Shinde's 2012 film English Vinglish.

Best directorial debuts in Bollywood

1. English Vinglish (2012)

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Stars: Sridevi, Adil Hussain

Sridevi, Adil Hussain Director: Gauri Shinde

Gauri Shinde Writer: Gauri Shinde

Gauri Shinde Where to watch/OTT Platform: Eros Now, JioCinema

Gauri Shinde made her directorial debut in 2012 drama film English Vinglish. It also marked Sridevi's return to the big screen after a long time. The film follows a homemaker who joins English tuition classes after she is mocked by her family members over her lack of command of the language. The film is a delightful watch embellished by a good message.

2. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. (2003)

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Stars: Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani

Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani Writer: Rajkumar Hirani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra

Rajkumar Hirani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Rajkumar Hirani is one of the biggest directors in Bollywood. He made his feature-length debut with the 2003 comedy flick Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. The comedic style of this Sanjay Dutt-Arshad Warsi starrer became Hirani's signature later on. Its success followed a sequel titled Lage Raho Munna Bhai which was an even bigger success.

3. Wake Up Sid (2009)

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Stars: Ranbir Kapoor, Konkana Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher

Ranbir Kapoor, Konkana Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher Director: Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Niranjan Iyengar

Ayan Mukerji, Niranjan Iyengar Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

Ayan Mukerji's directorial debut Wake Up Sid is a coming-of-age film of a lazy Mumbai college student (played by Ranbir Kapoor) who finds his calling. This film is filled with sweet moments along with slice-of-life scenarios with lessons. Post its success, Mukerji went on to make big-budget films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Brahmastra.

4. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol

Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Writer: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

After gaining experience in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Karan Johar made his foray into film direction with the Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji starrer. The result was one of the most iconic and successful films in Bollywood. The film's influence is still felt to this date as it has become a part of our popular culture.

Advertisement

5. Luck By Chance (2009)

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Stars: Farhan Akhtar. Konkana Sen Sharma

Farhan Akhtar. Konkana Sen Sharma Director: Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar Writer: Zoya Akhtar, Javed Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar, Javed Akhtar Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

After working as an AD for years, Zoya Akhtar made her first film in 2009. Despite not doing well commercially, the film met with favorable reviews. It is also filled with cameos from a lot of big stars. Unlike most films in the industry, this one shows a true portrayal of how Bollywood functions. It's an unmissable film for all cinephiles.

6. Khamoshi: The Musical (1996)

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Stars: Salman Khan, Manisha Koirala, Nana Patekar

Salman Khan, Manisha Koirala, Nana Patekar Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Writer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Sutapa Sikdar

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Sutapa Sikdar Where to watch/OTT Platform: Disney + Hotstar

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for the opulence and grandeurness of his cinema. But, just like many, he also started out small with an intimate story. Starring Salman Khan, Manisha Koirala, Nana Patekar and Seema Biswas, the film follows the story of a daughter of deaf-mute parents. Watch it if you haven't already.

7. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

8.0/10 Stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol Director: Aditya Chopra

Aditya Chopra Writer: Aditya Chopra

Aditya Chopra Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Yash Chopra's son Aditya Chopra knocked it out of the park with his first film. Upon release, DDLJ became a massive critical and commercial success. Over the years, it has become a part of our pop culture as well as a cultural phenomenon. The film's dialogues and train sequence have been immortalized and are often shown via memes etc.

8. Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu (2012)

IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

5.8/10 Stars: Kareena Kapoor, Imran Khan

Kareena Kapoor, Imran Khan Director: Shakun Batra

Shakun Batra Writer: Shakun Batra, Ayesha DeVitre

Shakun Batra, Ayesha DeVitre Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu is the first film of Shakun Batra as a director. Produced by Karan Johar, the film stars Kareena Kapoor and Imran Khan in the lead. It follows a guy who accidentally marries a girl and the events that follow. Upon release, the film became a critical and commercial success and catapulted Batra's career.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 7 exciting Bollywood films adapted from books that are binge-worthy on OTT: Kareena Kapoor's Jaane Jaan to Alia Bhatt's Raazi