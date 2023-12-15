Best Bollywood Debutant of 2023 POLL: Shehnaaz Gill to Suhana Khan, who impressed you the most?

The Bollywood industry has witnessed a lot of exciting news, celebrities' parties, weddings, and rising stars who made their Bollywood debut in the year 2023. As the year is almost on the verge of an end, we recall some movies where we saw a lot of new faces that captivated our hearts with their acting skills for the first time. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, late Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor, Shehnaaz Gill, Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri, and many others made their Bollywood debuts. In this context, Pinkvilla has curated a poll where you can vote for the best Bollywood Debutant of 2023 according to you.

Take a look at Bollywood Debutants of 2023

Starting from Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, the Netflix film starred a total number of 6 debutants. Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Agastya Nanda, Aditi Dot, and Yuvraj Menda made their Bollywood debuts with The Archies. Apart from them, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and many others made their Bollywood debuts in 2023.

1. Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan portrays the role of Veronica Lodge and she is one of the main characters in The Archies. She embodies the stylish Veronica Lodge with ease and her infectious energy while dancing is one of the major topics of her character.

2. Agastya Nanda

Agastya Nanda plays the role of Archie Andrews. For his physical appearance, he has red hair and freckles on his cheeks and his skin is slightly light-colored. In the film, Archie played by Agastya gives a confident performance and enjoys a solid screen presence with promising portentiality.

Advertisement

3. Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper nailed the dance routines. She is in love with Archie, which drives her attempts to win his affection by whatever means possible, and her rivalry with her best friend, Veronica has been among the longest-running themes.

4. Vedang Raina

Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle has a charm and charisma of his own and won the hearts of fans. Aditi 'Dot' Saigal plays the pivotal role of Ethel Muggs leaving her mark as a performer while Yuvraj Menda is smart and innocent playing the role of Dilton Doiley. On the other hand, Mihir Ahuja plays the role of Jughead Jones who provides some good comic relief throughout the film.

5. Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill made her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan this year. The film performed well at the box office and her characters gained a lot of attention.

6. Palak Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari also made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

7. Alizeh Agnihotri

Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri acted for the first time in the film Farrey. Some viewers praised her character and called her super confident.

8. Nayanthara

With Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, South star Nayanthara made her Bollywood debut. The film is a big hit and her role has been a topic of discussion.

9. Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon

Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol made a striking Bollywood debut with the film Dono which also marked the debut of Paloma Dhillon.

10. Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's husband Raj Kundra acted for the first time as he made a biopic on his life and the film is titled UT69.

11. Avneet Kaur

Avneet Kaur also made her Bollywood debut with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Tiku Weds Sheru. The actress who has done TV before, met Nawaz for the first time during the script-reading stage.

With the list of Bollywood Debutants of 2023, Pinkvilla has curated a poll where you can vote for your favorite debutant of this year. Let's go!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Best OTT Movie 2023 POLL: Kareena Kapoor's Jaane Jaan to Manoj Bajpayee’s Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai; pick your favourite