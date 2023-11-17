7 best Bollywood melodrama movies to watch on OTT: from Barfi to Bajirao Mastani

A modern melodrama is a dramatic work in which the plot, usually sensational and for a strong emotional appeal, takes precedence over detailed characterization. Melodrama usually focuses on dialogue, which is often bombastic or overly emotional, rather than action. The characters are often flat and written to fulfill stereotypes. Melodramas are usually set in the private sphere of the home, focusing on moral and family issues, love, and marriage, often with challenges from outside sources such as temptation, a scoundrel, or an aristocratic villain. A melodrama on stage, filmed or televised is usually accompanied by dramatic and suggestive music that indicates the audience of the drama being presented.

Now, filmmakers have been making movies based on this genre since ages which became popular. Here are 8 best Bollywood melodrama movies's list curated by Pinkvilla for you to enjoy with your family, friends, and loved ones on leading OTT platforms.

Here are 7 best Bollywood melodrama movies

1. Barfi! (2012)

With Jhilmil, a little girl with autism, Barfi develops a unique bond. When Barfi's ex-girlfriend reappears in his life, Jhilmil and Barfi get confused.

2. Om Shanti Om (2007)

Om Shanti Om tells the story of Om Prakash Makhija, a young man who lives with his widowed mother Bela Makhija, and his friend Pappu Master in a small chawl in Mumbai. Om is an extra in Hindi films and is in love with Shantipriya, a popular film actress. He often expresses his love for her in front of her film poster and dreams of meeting her. However, she loves a devious producer, but his greed for power and money is greater than his need for her, and when she comes in the way of his ambitions, he decides to murder her.

3. Raajneeti (2010)

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Stars: Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Nana Patekar

Director: Prakash Jha

Prakash Jha Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

In Raajneeti, Samar, the son of a political family, has chosen to go to the USA to live with his girlfriend. However, the death of his father makes him put his plans on hold and enter the dirty world of politics.

Advertisement

4. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham revolves around the life of Yashvardhan Raichand, a wealthy businessman who lives in Delhi with his family. His household is highly patriarchal and follows traditional values. Rahul, Yash's eldest son, was adopted by him and his wife Nandini at birth, but this fact is unknown to Rohan, Yash's younger son. After completing his studies in London, adult Rahul returns home and falls in love with Anjali, a girl from a lower-income background.

5. Dear Zindagi (2016)

Dear Zindagi is a movie that gives us a glimpse into the different obstacles that life presents and how people deal with them. The story follows Kaira, a skilled cinematographer who is deeply committed to her work and aspires to direct her film one day. Despite her dedication to perfection, Kaayra is given a chance to co-direct a prestigious film with Raghavendra, which takes her to foreign lands.

6. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006)

In Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Dev and Maya become friends after experiencing difficulties in their separate marriages. They try to help each other save their relationships, but instead fall in love.

Advertisement

7. Bajirao Mastani (2015)

Bajirao Mastani is a portrayal of the love story between the Maratha warrior Peshwa Bajirao I and his second wife Mastani. Bajirao (played by Ranveer Singh) is a successful and ambitious Maratha leader who is known for his military skills and strategic tactics. He is married to Kashibai (played by Priyanka Chopra), whom he loves deeply, but is drawn towards Mastani (played by Deepika Padukone), a beautiful and courageous warrior princess.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 7 best Dark Comedy movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and more OTT: Andhadhun to Delhi Belly