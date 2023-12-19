Best Bollywood Movie Trailer 2023 POLL: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan to Salman Khan's Tiger 3, which one grabbed your attention?

From Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Jawan to Salman Khan's Tiger 3, a bunch of Bollywood movies were released. Vote for your favorite movie trailer of 2023!

The year 2023 has been exceptional for the Bollywood film industry. A bunch of movies were released and they managed to steal our hearts with their superb plots, amazing characterizations, and use of power-packed sequences. From Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, and Pathaan to Salman Khan's Tiger 3, these movies became superhits in the history of Indian cinema. Apart from the movie, the trailers of movies hold a special place in everyone's hearts. A trailer of a movie showcases the gist of the story and increases the anticipation for the movie. 

Pinkvilla has run a poll with a bunch of movie trailers from which you can vote for your favorite one. Let's go! 

Take a look at Bollywood Movie Trailers of 2023 

1. Pathaan 

The Pathaan movie revolves around the story of a passionate, competent, and skilled agent named Pathaan, played by Shah Rukh Khan. Pathan worked for RAW but decided to separate his paths because of certain reasons. 

2. Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is a highly anticipated Bollywood film sequel to the 2001 hit movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. It portrays the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Tara Singh returns to Pakistan to bring his son, Charanjeet, back home.  Set against the backdrop of India's partition in 1947, the film continues the love story of Tara Singh and Sakina, portrayed by Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, respectively.

3. OMG 2

The theme of OMG 2 starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, and Arun Govil, is the Indian educational system. Most of India still views sex education as a taboo subject, but with OMG 2, filmmaker Amit Rai hopes to start a discussion about its inclusion in school curricula. 

4. Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway 

Debika Chatterjee, played by Rani Mukerji, an Indian woman living in Norway with her family, fights to regain custody of her children after Norwegian authorities take them away from her.

5. Tiger 3 

Tiger 3 is the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger & Tiger Zinda Hai. Salman Khan reprises the role of an Indian spy named Avinash Singh 'Tiger' Rathore and Katrina Kaif returns as a Pakistani secret agent named Zoya Humaimi.

6. Rocky Aur Rani Kii PRem Kahaani 

Rocky Randhawa (Ranveer Singh) and Rani Chatterjee (Alia Bhatt) fall in love while planning a reunion for their grandparents, Kanwal (Dharmendra) and Jamini (Shabana Azmi), in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

7. Animal 

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri. Animal is a gangster drama that explores the turbulent relationships between all the characters and ultimately the protagonist becomes essentially an animal.

8. Jawan 

Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role as father and son doppelgängers who team up to rectify corruption in Indian society. Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (billed as a special appearance), Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra co-star. 

9. Sam Bahadur 

Vicky Kaushal plays Field Marshall Sam Maneckshaw aka. Sam Bahadur, was the Chief of Army Staff during the India-Pakistan war of 1971. Sanya Malhotra will play his wife Silloo Maneckshaw, while Fatima Sana Sheikh will portray the role of Late Smt. Indira Gandhi. 

10. Dream Girl 2 

In Dream Girl 2, Karam (Ayushmann Khurrana) is dedicated to making money — by any means necessary — in order to gain the trust of Pari's father, Jaypal (Manoj Joshi), and the love of his life, Ananya Panday.

11. Jaane Jaan 

Jaane Jaan starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat is the Hindi language adaptation of the 2005 Japanese bestseller murder mystery novel 'The Devotion of Suspect X' by Keigo Higashino.

12. Fukrey 3 

In Fukrey 3, Hunny, Choocha, Lali, and Zafar, four buddies in Fukrey, desire to make fast money and approach the legendary Bholi to invest in their scheme. When they lose her money, however, they must devise a strategy or face the consequences.

13. Ghoomer 

In Ghoomer, on the eve of her debut in international cricket, Anina, a young lady batting prodigy, has a tragic accident that results in the loss of her right hand. A callous, unsuccessful, and disillusioned player enters her life, inspires her with a new goal, and changes her destiny by giving her the most cutting-edge coaching to enable her to play for the Indian cricket team once more, this time as a bowler.

14. Satyaprem Ki Katha 

The plot of Satyaprem Ki Katha begins with Satyaprem (Kartik Aaryan), a middle-class boy in Ahmedabad, falling in love with Katha (Kiara Advani), who is dealing with her split with Tapan.

15. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar 

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starts with Mickey, a sexy businessman, who aids in breaking up relationships. When he falls in love with Tinni, a charming and stunning chartered accountant, things for him change. 

16. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke 

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke starring Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal stares at the story of a happily wed couple for two years, Kapil and Soumya have had privacy difficulties because they live in a mixed family.

Vote for your favorite Bollywood movie trailer of 2023 

