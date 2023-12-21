Best Bollywood Movie Trailer 2023 Results: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan leads the way with 34 percent

On December 19, Pinkvilla ran a poll with Bollywood movie trailers of 2023. Among them were Pathaan, Gadar 2, OMG 2, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, Tiger 3, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Animal, Jawan, Sam Bahadur, Dream Girl 2, Jaane Jaan, Fukrey 3, Ghoomer, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. These movie trailers managed to leave an impression on people's hearts in 2023. The verdict is finally out! Scroll down to find out which Bollywood movie trailer of 2023 emerged as the winner.

Fans vote Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara's Jawan as winner of Best Bollywood Movie Trailer of 2023 POLL

16 Bollywood movie trailers were in the run for the Best Bollywood Movie Trailer of 2023 poll. The final polling results, based on voting numerous users in 2 days, saw Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's Jawan emerge as a favorite Bollywood Movie Trailer of 2023 with a decent lead of 34 percent votes. The trailer of Jawan was filled with action-packed sequences that managed to impress most of the viewers.

Apart from Jawan, the trailer of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 stood second with 25 percent votes. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's Animal Trailer bagged the third position with 21 percent votes for the Best Bollywood Movie Trailer of 2023 poll.

About Jawan

The film was released on September 7, 2023. The Hindi action thriller with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, is directed by Atlee Kumar. The movie is produced by Gauri Khan.

SRK Khan plays a dual role, his characters are motivated by a personal grudge to right the wrongs in society and fulfill a long-term promise. The film stars King Khan in a dual role as father and son doppelgängers who team up to rectify corruption in Indian society. Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (billed as a special appearance), Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra also played pivotal roles in the film.

Explaining more about the film, Khan's character encounters a terrifying outlaw (Vijay Sethupathi) who has terrorized many people and caused them great sorrow. Atlee, the writer and director, has packed the movie with numerous subplots that ultimately lead to the climax. Jawan's story captivates viewers right away and leaves everyone wondering what will happen next.

