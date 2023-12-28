Best Bollywood Movies 2023 POLL: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, RRKPK to Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal; what’s your choice?

As we eagerly await the arrival of the New Year in just three days, bringing with it the promise of exciting new projects, it's also a perfect moment to reflect on the cinematic gems that Bollywood gifted us in the past 12 months. These films, spanning across genres, not only captivated audiences in theaters but also thoroughly entertained them with compelling plots, enchanting music, and stellar performances.

Whether it was Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Jawan, the adrenaline-pumping Animal, or the heartwarming family romcom Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, each film had its unique charm. Pinkvilla is currently conducting a poll to determine the best Bollywood movie of 2023 that graced the theaters, and now it's your turn to cast your vote. Before making your choice, take a moment to explore the diverse array of films that have made it to the list.

An overview of Bollywood movies of 2023:



1. Jawan

Jawan is the story of a man who, along with his determined group of girls, embarks on a mission to right the societal wrongs. Directed by Atlee, the film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and more.

2. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

In Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, two individuals from contrasting cultural backgrounds find themselves entangled in love. Their unconventional solution to win over each other's families involves a unique home 'switch.' Directed by Karan Johar, this film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

3. Animal

In the crime thriller Animal, the narrative unfolds around the toxic relationship between a son and his father, pushing him down a dark path of violence. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, this film features a stellar cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri.

4. Pathaan

The action thriller is a new installment in the YRF spy universe, where Pathaan, portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan, confronts a formidable enemy in a mission to save his country. The Siddharth Anand directorial also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

5. Gadar 2

In a sequel to the 2001 film, Gadar 2 sees the return of Tara Singh, who is determined to rescue his son from the grip of the Pakistan army. Directed by Anil Sharma, this action-packed drama reunites Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma in their respective roles.

6. Tiger 3

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 marks the third installment in the Tiger franchise, with spy agents Tiger and Zoya on a mission to save both their family and the nation. The film stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi.

7. Sam Bahadur

Sam Bahadur delves into the life of India's inaugural Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. The Meghna Gulzar film features an impressive cast including Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

8. Dunki

Dunki narrates the tale of a group of friends resorting to illegal immigration in pursuit of a new life in London. This film marks the debut collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and director Rajkumar Hirani. The cast includes Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover.

9. 12th Fail

12th Fail is a film inspired by the real-life stories of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi. Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the movie stars Vikrant Massey, sharing the screen with Medha Shankar, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee.

10. Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway

Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway unfolds the narrative of an immigrant Indian mother's determined battle against Norwegian authorities to reclaim custody of her children. Directed by Ashima Chibber, the film stars Rani Mukerji in the lead role.

11. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, directed by Laxman Utekar, centers around a small-town married couple portrayed by Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan. The story follows their quest to secure a home of their own.

12. Satyaprem Ki Katha

In Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sattu finds himself captivated by Katha, who has experienced a tragic event in her past. The story revolves around Sattu's efforts to restore her faith in love. Starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, this heartwarming tale is directed by Sameer Vidwans.

13. OMG 2

In OMG 2, the story unfolds around a devout follower of Lord Shiva who finds himself embroiled in a legal battle when his son is expelled from school. The film, directed by Amit Rai, and starring Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar, and Yami Gautam, sheds light on the crucial subject of sex education in India.

14. Dream Girl 2

Dream Girl 2 is about Karam, portrayed by Ayushmann Khurrana, who adopts a cross-dressing persona to allure men as a means of earning money and winning the approval of his girlfriend's father. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film’s star-studded cast includes Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, and more.

15. Mission Raniganj

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and starring Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra, is a biopic centered on the life of mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill. The film portrays his heroic endeavors to rescue miners who were trapped in the Raniganj Coalfields in 1989.

