Best Bollywood Movies 2023 Results: Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara’s blockbuster Jawan emerges as ultimate winner

As we approach the conclusion of 2023 and eagerly anticipate the new year filled with promises of exciting films, diverse talents, and stellar performances, let's take a moment to spotlight the best Bollywood movie that graced theaters over the past 12 months. On December 28, Pinkvilla initiated a poll for the audience, aimed to select their favorite film of the year. Now, the moment has arrived to unveil the ultimate winner and identify the cinematic masterpiece that resonated most profoundly with viewers.

Fans vote Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan as winner of Best Bollywood Movies 2023 Poll

The competition was intense, offering the audience a tantalizing selection of 15 movies. Following two days of fervent voting, the Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan, directed by Atlee, has claimed the top spot as the fan-favorite, securing an impressive 32 percent of the votes. Karan Johar's romcom Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, takes the runner-up position with 23 percent of the votes, while Ranbir Kapoor's gripping crime thriller Animal closely follows with a commendable 22 percent.

Check out the results below:

List of nominees included in the Best Bollywood Movies 2023 Poll

The list of nominees was brimming with an extraordinary array of contenders, featuring Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, SRK and Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan, Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3, Vicky Kaushal’s Sam Bahadur, SRK and Taapsee Pannu’s Dunki, Vikrant Massey’s 12th Fail, Rani Mukerji’s Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Satyaprem Ki Katha, Pankaj Tripathi’s OMG 2, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2, and Akshay Kumar’s Mission Raniganj.

Advertisement

More about Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara’s film Jawan

Jawan, an action thriller released on September 7, marked the first collaboration between superstar Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Atlee. In this cinematic venture, King Khan took on a dual role, leading a mission for justice alongside his formidable girl gang.

The film introduced the dynamic pairing of Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, and the ensemble cast featured Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani, with a special appearance by Deepika Padukone. Jawan garnered significant acclaim from both critics and audiences alike, establishing itself as a major success.

ALSO READ: Best Performances 2023 Results: Shah Rukh Khan’s endearing portrayal in Dunki wins hearts of fans