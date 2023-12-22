Best Bollywood Song 2023 Results: Jawan’s Chaleya, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani's What Jhumka share title

In the midst of the ongoing exploration to crown the best of Bollywood in 2023, the spotlight now turns to the quest for the year's best song. Acknowledging the plethora of exceptional tracks that graced Hindi films over the past 12 months, Pinkvilla took the initiative to conduct a poll on December 20. The audience eagerly participated in the voting process, expressing their enthusiasm to choose their favorite song.

With the votes cast and the anticipation building, it's now time to unveil the results and discover which musical masterpiece resonated most deeply with the hearts of the audience.

Fans vote Jawan's Chaleya and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s What Jhumka? as winner of Best Bollywood song 2023 Poll

The poll, featuring a total of 15 options in the hunt to discover the favorite song, has concluded with a riveting outcome. After two days of fervent voting, the final results showcase a remarkable tie between two standout tracks. Chaleya, from the Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan, shares the limelight with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's What Jhumka? from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, each securing a significant 21% of the votes. Notably, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's collaboration, Jhoome Jo Pathaan, from the movie Pathaan, closely trailed behind, receiving 20% of the votes.

Check out the results below:

List of nominees included in the Best Bollywood Song 2023 Poll

The nominees in the poll showcased a diverse range of songs, spanning from energetic dance numbers to soulful romantic melodies. The contenders were as follows: Jhoome Jo Pathaan and Besharam Rang from Pathaan, What Jhumka?, Tum Kya Mile, and Ve Kamleya from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Chaleya from Jawan, Tere Vaaste from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Tere Pyaar Mein and Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Satranga and Pehle Bhi Main from Animal, Leke Prabhu Ka Naam from Tiger 3, Aaj Ke Baad from Satyaprem Ki Katha, Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava from Gadar 2, and Lutt Putt Gaya from Dunki.

More about Jawan song Chaleya and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s What Jhumka?

Chaleya is a romantic track, showcasing the chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, accompanied by their effortlessly cool dance moves. The song, featuring the vocals of Arijit and Shilpa Rao, is penned by Kumaar and set to a lively composition by Anirudh Ravichander.

On the other hand, What Jhumka? is a vibrant and colorful dance number, adorned with the musical prowess of composers Madan Mohan and Pritam. Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi lend their vocals to the track, while the lyrics are crafted by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt elevate the song with their stunning expressions and on-screen chemistry.

