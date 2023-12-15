Best Cameos of 2023 POLL: Salman Khan in Pathaan to Shah Rukh Khan in Tiger 3; who left you impressed?

It's that time of the year when we reflect on the best of Bollywood in 2023. The past 12 months have treated us to a plethora of releases, each leaving an impression with its storytelling and acting performances. While lead actors have showcased their talent, special appearances and cameos have also taken the spotlight, making a significant impact even in limited screen time.

Whether it's Salman Khan in Pathaan or Shah Rukh Khan in Tiger 3, each cameo has its unique charm. Pinkvilla is conducting a poll to pick the best cameo of 2023, giving you the opportunity to cast your vote. Before you do, take a moment to revisit these noteworthy performances that have made it to the list.

A look at Bollywood cameos of 2023



1. Salman Khan in Pathaan

In the blockbuster movie Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, Salman Khan made a cameo in his Tiger character. A high-octane train sequence showcased both Tiger and Pathaan in action, while the camaraderie was visible in a playful conversation.

2. Shah Rukh Khan in Tiger 3

In another spy universe crossover this year, Shah Rukh Khan made a cameo in Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi starrer Tiger 3. Donning the role of Pathaan, he comes to the rescue of Salman’s Tiger in an action-packed moment.

Advertisement

3. Hrithik Roshan in Tiger 3

The end credits scene of Tiger 3 certainly packed a punch with the appearance of Hrithik Roshan. In this teaser for the upcoming movie War 2, Hrithik's character Kabir can be seen engaged in a fight against adversaries in an alley. The scene sets the stage for him to face off against a formidable villain.

4. Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The opening song Heart Throb of Karan Johar's movie Rocky Aur Ranii Kii Prem Kahaani brought together an ensemble cast, including Varun Dhawan in a brief appearance. Actresses Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday displayed their dance moves in this lively track alongside Ranveer Singh. The film also starred Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.

5. Deepika Padukone in Jawan

In Jawan, directed by Atlee, Deepika Padukone made a special appearance as Aishwarya Rathore. She plays the wife and mother to Shah Rukh Khan's character, who takes on a dual role. Deepika's character is featured in flashbacks, providing glimpses into her life with Vikram Rathore, as well as the dramatic events surrounding the attack on the couple and her subsequent prison sentence.

6. Sanjay Dutt in Jawan

Sanjay Dutt's appearance in Jawan as officer Madhavan Naik adds another layer of intrigue to the film's narrative. As the story unfolds, it's revealed that officer Naik has been instrumental in assisting Shah Rukh Khan's Azad with his missions. He assigns Azad a new mission at the film's conclusion.

7. Kartik Aaryan in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

In the romcom Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Kartik Aaryan takes on the role of Rahul, a guy hired by Shraddha Kapoor's Tinni to conduct a jealousy test. Rahul's task is to play the part of Tinni's old friend, engaging in a dance with her right in front of her boyfriend Mickey, played by Ranbir Kapoor.

8. Nushrratt Bharuccha in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Nushrratt Bharuccha is another interesting cameo in Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. In this film, she makes an appearance as Anya, the girl hired by Tinni to execute a loyalty test on Mickey. Anya's role involves trying to seduce Mickey, which swiftly turns into a dramatic sequence.

Advertisement

9. Ali Fazal in Fukrey 3

The end of Fukrey 3 brings back Ali Fazal in his familiar character, Zafar, from the Fukrey franchise. In this scene, Zafar, now in Goa, stumbles upon a diamond that dropped from the Fukras’ flight.

Which Bollywood cameo did you love the most?

VOTE for the Best Cameo of 2023:

ALSO READ: 9 Best Hrithik Roshan dance songs that are unmissable just as Fighter's peppy track Sher Khul Gaye