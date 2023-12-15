Best Cameos of 2023 POLL: Salman Khan in Pathaan to Shah Rukh Khan in Tiger 3; who left you impressed?
What an exciting year it has been with some unforgettable cameos and special appearances in Bollywood! Now, it's your turn to cast your vote for the favorite cameo of 2023.
It's that time of the year when we reflect on the best of Bollywood in 2023. The past 12 months have treated us to a plethora of releases, each leaving an impression with its storytelling and acting performances. While lead actors have showcased their talent, special appearances and cameos have also taken the spotlight, making a significant impact even in limited screen time.
Whether it's Salman Khan in Pathaan or Shah Rukh Khan in Tiger 3, each cameo has its unique charm. Pinkvilla is conducting a poll to pick the best cameo of 2023, giving you the opportunity to cast your vote. Before you do, take a moment to revisit these noteworthy performances that have made it to the list.
A look at Bollywood cameos of 2023
1. Salman Khan in Pathaan
In the blockbuster movie Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand and starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham, Salman Khan made a cameo in his Tiger character. A high-octane train sequence showcased both Tiger and Pathaan in action, while the camaraderie was visible in a playful conversation.
2. Shah Rukh Khan in Tiger 3
In another spy universe crossover this year, Shah Rukh Khan made a cameo in Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi starrer Tiger 3. Donning the role of Pathaan, he comes to the rescue of Salman’s Tiger in an action-packed moment.
3. Hrithik Roshan in Tiger 3
The end credits scene of Tiger 3 certainly packed a punch with the appearance of Hrithik Roshan. In this teaser for the upcoming movie War 2, Hrithik's character Kabir can be seen engaged in a fight against adversaries in an alley. The scene sets the stage for him to face off against a formidable villain.
4. Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
The opening song Heart Throb of Karan Johar's movie Rocky Aur Ranii Kii Prem Kahaani brought together an ensemble cast, including Varun Dhawan in a brief appearance. Actresses Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday displayed their dance moves in this lively track alongside Ranveer Singh. The film also starred Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.
5. Deepika Padukone in Jawan
In Jawan, directed by Atlee, Deepika Padukone made a special appearance as Aishwarya Rathore. She plays the wife and mother to Shah Rukh Khan's character, who takes on a dual role. Deepika's character is featured in flashbacks, providing glimpses into her life with Vikram Rathore, as well as the dramatic events surrounding the attack on the couple and her subsequent prison sentence.
6. Sanjay Dutt in Jawan
Sanjay Dutt's appearance in Jawan as officer Madhavan Naik adds another layer of intrigue to the film's narrative. As the story unfolds, it's revealed that officer Naik has been instrumental in assisting Shah Rukh Khan's Azad with his missions. He assigns Azad a new mission at the film's conclusion.
7. Kartik Aaryan in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
In the romcom Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Kartik Aaryan takes on the role of Rahul, a guy hired by Shraddha Kapoor's Tinni to conduct a jealousy test. Rahul's task is to play the part of Tinni's old friend, engaging in a dance with her right in front of her boyfriend Mickey, played by Ranbir Kapoor.
8. Nushrratt Bharuccha in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
Nushrratt Bharuccha is another interesting cameo in Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. In this film, she makes an appearance as Anya, the girl hired by Tinni to execute a loyalty test on Mickey. Anya's role involves trying to seduce Mickey, which swiftly turns into a dramatic sequence.
9. Ali Fazal in Fukrey 3
The end of Fukrey 3 brings back Ali Fazal in his familiar character, Zafar, from the Fukrey franchise. In this scene, Zafar, now in Goa, stumbles upon a diamond that dropped from the Fukras’ flight.
Which Bollywood cameo did you love the most?
VOTE for the Best Cameo of 2023:
ALSO READ: 9 Best Hrithik Roshan dance songs that are unmissable just as Fighter's peppy track Sher Khul Gaye
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Sanjeeda Shaikh 'went the extra mile’ to match Hrithik Roshan's steps in Sher Khul Gaye from Fighter
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Advance bookings for Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu's Dunki to start from December 16
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri reveals Ranbir Kapoor makes his co-actors feel ‘comfortable’, shares pre-shoot habits
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Agastya Nanda to start Ekkis in January; Gears up for big screen debut with Sriram Raghavan’s next