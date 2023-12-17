Best Cameos of 2023 Results: Shah Rukh Khan takes clean sweep with power-packed appearance in Tiger 3

In brief cameos or guest appearances, 2023 has witnessed stellar performances in Bollywood. Recognizing these exceptional acting talents, Pinkvilla initiated a poll on December 15, offering the audience an opportunity to cast their votes for the most cherished cameo of the year. With readers casting their votes ardently, the moment has arrived to unveil the results and discover which actor or actress has truly captured hearts, even within the constraints of limited screen time.

Fans vote Shah Rukh Khan’s performance in Tiger 3 as winner of Best Cameo 2023 Poll

The voting process aimed at selecting the favorite among nine options. After two days of active participation, involving 413 users, the final polling results revealed a resounding victory for superstar Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in the movie Tiger 3, securing an impressive 76 percent of the votes and emerging as the undisputed winner. Salman Khan in Pathaan claimed the runner-up position with 15 percent of the votes, followed by Deepika Padukone's special appearance in Jawan, securing the third spot with 5 percent of the votes.

Check out the results below:

List of nominees included in the Best Cameo of 2023 Poll

The roster of nominees in the poll, dedicated to uncovering the favorite Bollywood cameo of the year, encompassed an impressive array of talent: Salman Khan in Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan in Tiger 3, Hrithik Roshan in Tiger 3, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Deepika Padukone in Jawan, Sanjay Dutt in Jawan, Kartik Aaryan in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Nushrratt Bharuccha in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Ali Fazal in Fukrey 3.

More about Shah Rukh Khan in Tiger 3

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the action thriller film Tiger 3 stands as the third installment in the Tiger franchise and the fifth within the expansive YRF spy universe. The dynamic cast includes Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif portraying the roles of agents Tiger and Zoya, with Emraan Hashmi adding intensity as the antagonist.

In an intriguing spy universe crossover, Shah Rukh Khan takes on the role of Pathaan, stepping in to rescue Salman's Tiger. This collaboration sets the stage for a riveting and high-octane action sequence in the film, which set fireworks in theaters on Diwali.

