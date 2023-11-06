8 Bollywood crime thriller movies to binge on OTT: Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun to Amitabh Bachchan's Badla

We all love a good crime thriller, don't we? Now, the advent of streaming/OTT platforms has made the viewing experience easy for us as we can pick movies from the comfort of our homes. So, if you are looking for some good crime thrillers in Bollywood, here is a comprehensive list of 8 such films in this genre. Let's find out.

Best crime thriller movies in Bollywood

1. Talvar (2015)

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Stars: Irrfan Khan, Neeraj Kabi, Konkana Sen Sharma

Irrfan Khan, Neeraj Kabi, Konkana Sen Sharma Director: Meghna Gulzar

Meghna Gulzar Writer: Vishal Bhardwaj

Vishal Bhardwaj Where to watch/OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Meghna Gulzar's Talvar is based on the infamous 2008 Noida case involving the titular Talvar family. Acted brilliantly by Irrfan Khan, Konkana Sen Sharma, and Neeraj Kabi, the film keeps you hooked until the last frame. Watch it for its fantastic writing, direction, and performances.

2. Drishyam (2015)

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Stars: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran

Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran Director: Nishikant Kamat

Nishikant Kamat Writer: Jeethu Joseph, Upendra Sidhaye

Jeethu Joseph, Upendra Sidhaye Where to watch/OTT Platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Drishhyam is one of the few remakes that successfully managed to level with the original. With an incredible plot filled with twists, the story will keep you on the edge of your seat. Even if you might have liked the original, give it a try, and you won't be disappointed.

3. Andhadhun (2018)

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Stars: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte

Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte Director: Sriram Raghavan

Sriram Raghavan Writer: Sriram Raghavan, Hemanth M. Rao, Pooja Ladha Surti, Arijit Biswas, Yogesh Chandekar

Sriram Raghavan, Hemanth M. Rao, Pooja Ladha Surti, Arijit Biswas, Yogesh Chandekar Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

Andhadhun is easily one of the finest thrillers to come out of Bollywood in recent times. The film has a perfect and rare blend of thrills with humor, accompanied by top-notch performances from Tabu and Ayushmann Khurrana. This Sriram Raghavan directorial is a gem no cinephile should miss at any cost.

4. Badla (2019)

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Stars: Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu

Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu Director: Sujoy Ghosh

Sujoy Ghosh Writer: Sujoy Ghosh, Raj Vasant

Sujoy Ghosh, Raj Vasant Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

Sujoy Ghosh's Badla is an official remake of the 2016 Spanish film The Invisible Guest and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, and Amrita Singh. It chronicles an interview between a lawyer and a businesswoman. As the interview progresses, the latter opens up about the homicide of her lover. The film was a critical and commercial success upon release.

Advertisement

5. Talaash (2012)

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Stars: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji

Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukerji Director: Reema Kagti

Reema Kagti Writer: Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap

Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

Talaash follows the story of an insomniac police officer who is investigating a high-profile murder case while trying to navigate a crumbling marriage. The film is packed with solid performances of Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Rajkummar Rao, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Talaash is one of the most gripping and melancholic thrillers to come out of Bollywood.

6. Dhamaka (2021)

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

7.0/10 Stars: Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash

Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash Director: Ram Madhvani

Ram Madhvani Writer: Puneet Sharma, Ram Madhvani

Puneet Sharma, Ram Madhvani Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

Kartik Aaryan starrer Dhamaka follows a journalist who has been assigned from television to radio. Things take a turn after he starts receiving threatening calls on the air. Dhamaka was released during the pandemic year of 2021 and was mainly overlooked by many. Watch it if you haven't already or if you are into thrillers.

7. Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016)

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Stars: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vicky Kaushal, Sobhita Dhulipala

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vicky Kaushal, Sobhita Dhulipala Director: Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap Writer: Anurag Kashyap, Vasan Bala

Anurag Kashyap, Vasan Bala Where to watch/OTT Platform: Prime Video

Anurag Kashyap is at his best when he is directing thrillers, and Raman Raghav 2.0 is a testament to that. Based on the real-life serial killer Raman Raghav, the film follows Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular role as we witness all his wrongdoings from a closer lens. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal and Shobhita Dhulipala.

8. Mom (2017)

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Stars: Sridevi, Akshaye Khanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Sridevi, Akshaye Khanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Director: Ravi Udyawa

Ravi Udyawa Writer: Girish Kohli

Girish Kohli Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

Sridevi starrer Mom tells the story of a woman who seeks revenge on four people who wronged her daughter. The film has all the ingredients of a tight thriller, a gripping story, powerful performances, and a robust foreboding sense of doom looming over the storyline.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 7 unconventional Bollywood castings that ruled hearts: Alia Bhatt in Udta Punjab to Shah Rukh Khan in Darr