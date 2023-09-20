'Best darshan...': Varun Dhawan seeks blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja with VD18 producer; WATCH

The Ganeshotsav began yesterday all over the country. Numerous Bollywood celebrities conveyed their heartfelt wishes on social media for the occasion. Last night, many A-listed stars attended the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, which was organized by the Ambani family, and Varun Dhawan and his family were also among them there to seek the blessings of the deity. Today on the second day of Ganeshotsav, the actor visited Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai along with film producer Murad Khetani to seek Bappa’s blessings.

Varun Dhawan visits Lalbaugcha Raja along with Murad Khetani

Today on the second day of the auspicious festival of Ganeshotsav, Varun Dhawan who is gearing up for his next film with Atlee titled VD18, produced by Murad Khetani was seen visiting the famous Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai along with the film’s producer to seek the blessings of Lord Ganpati. Varun donned a yellow and golden kurta paired with blue jeans and carried a large silver modak as prasad. HAVE A LOOK:

The actor also took to his Instagram handle to share a series of photos and videos from his “darshan” and wrote, “Had the best darshan today at #laalbaghcharaja. गणपति बप्पा मोरया,” along with a folded hand and a yellow flower emoji. HAVE A LOOK:

Varun Dhawan opens up on VD18

During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Varun Dhawan was asked about his upcoming film with Atlee and Murad Khetani, and without revealing much details, he said, “I genuinely can't reveal much but it's very exciting. He also praised Atlee for putting an exciting conviction in his films.”

He added, “All I can say is it's a mass-action entertainer. There is a lot of entertainment in the film which I love as well. And, I’m just going to give it my all.”

Earlier, a source close to the development informed Pinkvilla, “While the story is high on emotion and drama, action is at the forefront and the team is looking to create stylish and larger-than-life sequences for Varun. The film will be shot over a period of four to five months as the makers are targeting it to be the big Summer 2024 release in cinema halls across the globe.”

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal along with Janhvi Kapoor.

