To The Best Father: Amitabh Bachchan gets a sweet birthday tribute from son Abhishek Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan completes another super successful year round the sun and his fans have flooded social media showering their love on the legendary actor. One of the sweetest wishes came in from Amitabh's son Abhishek Bachchan who paid a birthday tribute via a video.
Taking to Instagram, Abhishek wished his dad with a truckload of memories. Right from his young acting days to the memories they created as a family, Abhishek's video will definitely strike a chord. The video starts off by referring to Big B as a "great actor, the perfect role model. a great mentor but most importantly: To the best father."
Abhishek captioned the video, "My hero, my idol, my friend, my father! Happy birthday Dad. Love you."
Take a look at Abhishek Bachchan's birthday video for Big B below:
Several Bollywood personalities took to social media to wish Amitabh Bachchan on his 79th birthday. From Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Rashmika Mandanna to Emraan Hashmi, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Manoj Bajpayee, each Bollywood star has wished Big B on his birthday in their own way.
Ajay Devgn, who is directing Big B in May Day, took to social media to share a photo from the film's set and wrote, 'Sir, looking at you through a different lens taught me what being a true artiste is. Happy Birthday dear Amitji @SrBachchan."
Tap the link below to see Bollywood celebs' wishes for Big B.
ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh & others share sweet memories to wish Big B