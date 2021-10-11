To The Best Father: Amitabh Bachchan gets a sweet birthday tribute from son Abhishek Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan completes another super successful year round the sun and his fans have flooded social media showering their love on the legendary actor. One of the sweetest wishes came in from Amitabh's son Abhishek Bachchan who paid a birthday tribute via a video.

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek wished his dad with a truckload of memories. Right from his young acting days to the memories they created as a family, Abhishek's video will definitely strike a chord. The video starts off by referring to Big B as a "great actor, the perfect role model. a great mentor but most importantly: To the best father."

Abhishek captioned the video, "My hero, my idol, my friend, my father! Happy birthday Dad. Love you."

Take a look at Abhishek Bachchan's birthday video for Big B below: