Best Films of Q1 2022: Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi to Vidya Balan's Jalsa, female power leads the way.

After a snoozed-out break from the theatres, the beginning of 2022 promised a fresh start for movie buffs and cinema lovers. However, the third wave inevitably played spoilsport and resulted in a minor delay of films making an entry on the big screen. With a few weeks into 2022 and the third wave, the position of cinemas was already starting to look bleak as no film released theatrically in January.

However, the tide slowly started to shift after the makers of Badhaai Do confirmed the film's theatrical release. While that was still a few weeks away, it was Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan that dropped in early February on Amazon Prime Video. Deepika Padukone brilliantly steered this ship, which was then followed by Badhaai Do and a week later by Alia Bhatt's terrific Gangubai Kathiawadi.

As Q1 comes to an end, we rounded up some of the best films that emerged from January to March 2022. While some were heartfelt, some others brought exceptional performances to the big screen, so here are some Hindi movies that you must watch if you've missed them out.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial, starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role, single-handedly brought the audience back to the theatres. Yes, Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi also did it significantly. But with Gangubai, the audience seem to be back for good. The film was a huge success as it crossed Rs 100 crores at the box office. The film will soon come to a streaming platform.

Jalsa

Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah stood out in a refreshing thriller delivered by Suresh Triveni. A story of two mom's, this thriller tugging at family strings, released on a streaming platform and quickly became one of the most watched films. Don't miss Shefali Shah's applaud-worthy performance.

Gehraiyaan

The Q1 of 2022 was fairly dominated by dramas and thrillers. Shakun Batra's film on relationships, infidelity and family drama was one of the most talked about. Starring a brilliant Deepika Padukone, who was the Captain of Shakun Batra's ship, this movie turned out to be an unexpected one and thus opened to contrasting reviews and divided opinions. One thing guaranteed, however, was Deepika's career-best performance.

Badhaai Do

Introducing the concept of Lavender Marriage, Harshavardhan Kulkarni's Badhaai Do starring Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao was a step in the right direction. Full of comic punchlines and a good storyline, Badhaai Do may feel a tad long but the film definitely had more pros than cons.

Jhund/Looop Lapeta

The first three months of the year served a variety of content. While Nagraj Manjule's Jhund starring Amitabh Bachchan was a hilarious and entertaining affair, Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin's Looop Lapeta was a time travel thriller. Jhund was a theatrical release and released a week after Gangubai Kathiawadi. However, it failed to gain momentum at the box office but opened to good reviews. As for Looop Lapeta, it might not be everyone's cup of tea, but the Netflix release will keep you hooked with its never-before-seen visuals in a Hindi film.

This list would be incomplete without mentioning SS Rajamouli's pan-India film RRR which not only took the South box office by storm, but also created a frenzy up north.

Needless to say, Q1 2022 has not only revived the box office business in India but also has proven that female star power is here to stay and can definitely lead the way.

