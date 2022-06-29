Best Films of Q2 2022: Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to Yash starrer KGF 2, few stood out this quarter.

After a great start for the Hindi film industry in the first quarter of 2022, the second quarter was an unimpressive one as several films failed to keep the audience hooked or bring them back to the theatres. Despite the number of films releasing was higher in the months of April, May and June 2022, the content did not hit the mark and satisfy the big cinema experience that the audience was craving for.

If Q1 of 2022 was all about female power at the box office with films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Gehraiyaan and Jalsa, the second quarter has been quite the opposite. Pan-India films such as KGF 2 and Vikram not only smashed box office records but sent the audience into a tizzy. So, as Q2 comes to an end, here's a list of some enjoyable films to indulge in, if you've missed them out.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aarya, Tabu and Kiara Advani brought back the audience to the theatres for a super fun Hindi comedy after weeks of lull at the box office. The proof is in the numbers as the film emerged a super hit. In its first week alone, the film earned Rs 90 crore across India. After almost six weeks, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 raked in Rs 230.75 crore nett at the global box office.

Jersey

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey, which was a remake of the original Nani starrer, had a dismal fate at the box office. However, the film had its heart in the right place and made for an inspirational sports drama. Both Shahid, Mrunal and rest of the cast dished out heartwarming and earnest performances.

KGF 2

This explosive sequel, led by superstar Yash, released in theatres on 14 April and set the box office cash registers ringing. Die-hard fans of Yash flocked to the cinemas to catch the action thriller that did not impress critics thoroughly, but proved to be pure mass entertainment to audiences across India.

Vikram

Another actor who took the box office by storm was Kamal Haasan with his theatrical release Vikram. The mass action film released pan-India and did well in all circuits. While Kamal Hasaan's performance along with other heavyweights was the true winner, we cannot ignore the film's box office records. As per Pinkvilla's box office report, Vikram did a massive business of Rs. 289.25 crores in a month from release.

JugJugg Jeeyo

The latest film to hit the theatres is JugJugg Jeeyo. While its box office numbers are too early to prove anything, the family entertainer opened to largely positive reviews and feedback from the audience who applauded the film's wholesome entertainment factor. In three days since its release, the Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor starrer raked in Rs 35.50 cr nett over the weekend.

The second quarter of 2022 was decent and the Hindi film industry did not blow us away with its offerings. However, over the next three months, it might all change with the release of films like Shamshera, Laal Singh Chaddha, Brahmastra and Raksha Bandhan among many others. All we can do is wait and watch!

