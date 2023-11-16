7 Best Hindi movies on Disney Plus Hotstar: Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal to Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra

Since the advent of OTT platforms, our viewing habits have changed. Now we can watch our favorite films in the comfort of our homes. So here is a curated list of seven best Bollywood films that are available on Disney Plus Hotstar. This list includes names like Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra.

Best Bollywood movies to watch on Hotstar

1. Mission Mangal (2019)

Running Time: 127 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

Movie Genre: Sci-Fi

Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu

Director: Jagan Shakti

Writer: Jagan Shakti, R. Balki, Nidhi Singh Dharma, Saketh Kondiparthi

Year of release: 2019

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Hotstar

Mission Mangal is co-written and directed by Jagan Shakti and is based on ISRO scientists who contributed to India's first interplanetary expedition Mars Orbiter Mission, Mangalyaan. It stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi. Upon release, the film became a major critical and commercial success.

2. Chhichhore (2019)

Running Time: 143 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.3/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Movie Star Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor

Director: Nitesh Tiwari

Writer: Nitesh Tiwari

Year of release: 2019

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Hotstar

Chhichore is a light-hearted film directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor and Navin Polishetty etc. Upon release, it became a major critical and commercial success and was praised for its portrayal of hostel and college life. The film perfectly blends humor with a strong social message for everyone.

3. Raid (2018)

Running Time: 115 minutes

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Movie Genre: Crime, Drama

Movie Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Saurabh Shukla, Ileana D'Cruz

Director: Raj Kumar Gupta

Writer: Ritesh Shah

Year of release: 2018

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Hotstar

Ajay Devgn starrer and Raj Kumar Gupta directed crime drama film Raid is a fascinating tale of a raid. It was based on the Income Tax raid conducted on politician and businessman Sardar Inder Singh. Raid turned out to be a critical and financial success In 2020, its much-awaited sequel was announced with Devgn reportedly returning to the franchise.

4. Brahmastra (2022)

Running Time: 167 minutes

IMDB Rating: 5.6/10

Movie Genre: Fantasy, Action

Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Writer: Ayan Mukerji

Year of release: 2022

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Hotstar

Brahmastra was in the making for a long time. But it was released with a bang in 2022 and people flocked to the theatre to enjoy this much-awaited fantasy flick. The film successfully blends fantasy with mythological characters. The film, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and others, was a blockbuster.

5. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (2013)

Running Time: 127 minutes

IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

Movie Genre: Sports, Biopic

Movie Star Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor

Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Writer: Prasoon Joshi

Year of release: 2013

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Hotstar

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is based on the life of athlete and Olympian Milkha Singh. It stars Farhan Akhtar in the lead role along with Sonam Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Meesha Shafi, Pavan Malhotra, Yograj Singh, Art Malik, and Prakash Raj. The film was based on Singh's memoir The Race of My Life and was written by Prasoon Joshi.

6. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

Running Time: 159 minutes

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Movie Genre: Action, Comedy

Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Director: Kabir Khan

Writer: Kabir Khan, Parveez Sheikh, V. Vijayendra Prasad

Year of release: 2013

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Hotstar

