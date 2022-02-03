Best husband alert: Ranveer Singh picks the best glimpse from Deepika Padukone’s new picture series

Ranveer Singh is a doting husband and he openly expresses love for his wifey Deepika Padukone. The couple often indulge in social media PDA and leave the internet in a tizzy. DeepVeer who is known to leave behind some adorable comments on each other’s posts was at it again, a while ago Ranveer took to Deepika's latest post to drop in a cheeky comment. Deepika shared several pictures looking completely gorgeous and Ranveer Singh, being the best husband, picked the most stunning snap from the series.

In the photographs, Deepika Padukone was seen donning a red halter top along with dark blue jeans. She opted for a sleek hairstyle, and accessorised her look with some golden earrings. Sharing the glimpses, the ‘83’ star wrote, “Nothing much, just some great genes… sorry jeans!” In no time, her husband and actor Ranveer Singh rushed to the comment section and wrote, “Last Pic”. Fans couldn’t stop gushing over Ranveer’s loved-up comment, and said, “just like how a typical husband would react!”. Wondering what the last picture was?

On the work front, Deepika was last seen in the sports drama, ’83 along with Ranveer Singh. The actress essayed the role of Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi Dev. She will soon be featuring in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Dhairya Karwa. Apart from this, Deepika has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Pathan alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the pipeline.

