9 best Sushant Singh Rajput movies to watch; Raabta to Dil Bechara
Sushant Singh Rajput movies are a visual delight, each showcasing his immense acting talent with captivating performances.
Best movie of Sushant Singh Rajput boasts numerous masterpieces, each contributing to his remarkable legacy in Bollywood. His talent, though brief, made a profound impact on the industry, captivating audiences with his extraordinary acting skills and undeniable screen charisma.
From intense dramas to lighthearted comedies, Sushant's filmography is a testament to his versatility as an actor, leaving an enduring imprint on the hearts of viewers.
Let’s delve into nine of his standout films, each offering a glimpse into Sushant's remarkable talent and the legacy he leaves behind.
9 Sushant Singh Rajput movies that live rent-free in everyone’s heart
1. Kai Po Che!
- Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao, Amit Sadh
- IMDB Rating: 7.6/10
- Movie Genre: Drama
- Release year: 2013
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Sushant Singh Rajput first movie, Kai Po Che!, depicted the driven and fervent cricket coach, Ishaan Bhatt. Set in Gujarat, the film delved into the dynamics of friendship, romance, and the relentless pursuit of aspirations amidst challenges. Sushant's riveting portrayal resonated with viewers, earning him accolades across the board.
2. Shuddh Desi Romance
- Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Parineeti Chopra, Vaani Kapoor
- IMDB Rating: 6.5/10
- Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy
- Release year: 2013
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In Shuddh Desi Romance, Sushant portrayed Raghu Ram, a young man entangled in a love triangle with two women portrayed by Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor. The film offered a contemporary perspective on relationships, resonating with viewers due to its refreshing approach and Sushant's charming performance.
3. PK
- Cast: Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput
- IMDB Rating: 8.1/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Fantasy
- Release year: 2014
- Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar
In Rajkumar Hirani's PK, Sushant appeared in a supporting role alongside Aamir Khan. His portrayal of Sarfaraz Yousuf, a Pakistani love interest, enriched the film's storyline revolving around an alien's exploration of Earth. This role underscored Sushant's versatility as an actor.
4. Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!
- Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Anand Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi
- IMDB Rating: 7.6/10
- Movie Genre: Mystery, Thriller
- Release year: 2015
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Sushant played the role of the legendary detective envisioned by Bengali writer Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay in this noir thriller helmed by Dibakar Banerjee. His depiction of Byomkesh Bakshy, characterized by a sharp intellect and subtle charisma, garnered acclaim for authentically embodying the cherished literary figure on the screen.
5. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story
- Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Patani, Kiara Advani
- IMDB Rating: 7.8/10
- Movie Genre: Biography, Drama, Sport
- Release year: 2016
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sushant delivered a standout performance in the biographical sports drama, portraying the legendary Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Capturing Dhoni's journey from modest origins to becoming a cricketing icon, Sushant's portrayal left a lasting impression on audiences nationwide, marking a defining moment in his career.
6. Raabta
- Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon, Jim Sarbh
- IMDB Rating: 4.0/10
- Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy
- Release year: 2017
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon movie Raabta made a special place in the hearts of the audience. Shiv, a contemporary individual, and Jilaan, a warrior from the past. The film delved into themes of reincarnation and enduring love, allowing Sushant to demonstrate his versatility by effectively depicting the contrasting personas of the two roles.
7. Kedarnath
- Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan
- IMDB Rating: 6.5/10
- Movie Genre: Drama, Romance
- Release year: 2018
- Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In Kedarnath, amidst the backdrop of the catastrophic Uttarakhand floods of 2013, Sushant Singh Rajput portrayed Mansoor, a jovial and empathetic tour guide. Praised for his on-screen chemistry with co-star Sara Ali Khan, his portrayal of a character grappling with the aftermath of a natural calamity garnered widespread acclaim.
8. Chhichhore
- Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma
- IMDB Rating: 8.2/10
- Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama
- Release year: 2019
- Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, this comedy-drama delves into the challenges of academic pressure. Sushant takes the lead as Anirudh Pathak, delivering a performance that garnered widespread acclaim.
9. Dil Bechara
- Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi, Sahil Vaid
- IMDB Rating: 7.9/10
- Movie Genre: Drama, Romance
- Release year: 2020
- Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar
Dil Bechara marks Sushant Singh Rajput last movie, helmed by director Mukesh Chhabra. It adapted John Green's novel The Fault in Our Stars and was released posthumously. The film stirred heartfelt tributes from both viewers and reviewers, serving as a poignant farewell to the gifted actor.
Sushant Singh Rajput's filmography is a testament to his versatility and talent as an actor. From his early successes in films like Kai Po Che and Shuddh Desi Romance to his iconic portrayal of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sushant captivated audiences with his captivating performances across various genres.
