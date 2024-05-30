9 best Sushant Singh Rajput movies to watch; Raabta to Dil Bechara

Best movie of Sushant Singh Rajput boasts numerous masterpieces, each contributing to his remarkable legacy in Bollywood. His talent, though brief, made a profound impact on the industry, captivating audiences with his extraordinary acting skills and undeniable screen charisma.

From intense dramas to lighthearted comedies, Sushant's filmography is a testament to his versatility as an actor, leaving an enduring imprint on the hearts of viewers.

Let’s delve into nine of his standout films, each offering a glimpse into Sushant's remarkable talent and the legacy he leaves behind.

9 Sushant Singh Rajput movies that live rent-free in everyone’s heart

1. Kai Po Che!

Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao, Amit Sadh

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Movie Genre: Drama

Release year: 2013

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Sushant Singh Rajput first movie, Kai Po Che!, depicted the driven and fervent cricket coach, Ishaan Bhatt. Set in Gujarat, the film delved into the dynamics of friendship, romance, and the relentless pursuit of aspirations amidst challenges. Sushant's riveting portrayal resonated with viewers, earning him accolades across the board.

2. Shuddh Desi Romance

Advertisement

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Parineeti Chopra, Vaani Kapoor

IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

Movie Genre: Romance, Comedy

Release year: 2013

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In Shuddh Desi Romance, Sushant portrayed Raghu Ram, a young man entangled in a love triangle with two women portrayed by Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor. The film offered a contemporary perspective on relationships, resonating with viewers due to its refreshing approach and Sushant's charming performance.

3. PK

Cast: Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Fantasy

Release year: 2014

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

In Rajkumar Hirani's PK, Sushant appeared in a supporting role alongside Aamir Khan. His portrayal of Sarfaraz Yousuf, a Pakistani love interest, enriched the film's storyline revolving around an alien's exploration of Earth. This role underscored Sushant's versatility as an actor.

4. Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!

Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Anand Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Movie Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Release year: 2015

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, Sushant played the role of the legendary detective envisioned by Bengali writer Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay in this noir thriller helmed by Dibakar Banerjee. His depiction of Byomkesh Bakshy, characterized by a sharp intellect and subtle charisma, garnered acclaim for authentically embodying the cherished literary figure on the screen.

5. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Patani, Kiara Advani

IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

Movie Genre: Biography, Drama, Sport

Release year: 2016

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sushant delivered a standout performance in the biographical sports drama, portraying the legendary Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Capturing Dhoni's journey from modest origins to becoming a cricketing icon, Sushant's portrayal left a lasting impression on audiences nationwide, marking a defining moment in his career.

Advertisement

6. Raabta

Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon, Jim Sarbh

IMDB Rating: 4.0/10

Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy

Release year: 2017

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon movie Raabta made a special place in the hearts of the audience. Shiv, a contemporary individual, and Jilaan, a warrior from the past. The film delved into themes of reincarnation and enduring love, allowing Sushant to demonstrate his versatility by effectively depicting the contrasting personas of the two roles.

7. Kedarnath

Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan

IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

Release year: 2018

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

In Kedarnath, amidst the backdrop of the catastrophic Uttarakhand floods of 2013, Sushant Singh Rajput portrayed Mansoor, a jovial and empathetic tour guide. Praised for his on-screen chemistry with co-star Sara Ali Khan, his portrayal of a character grappling with the aftermath of a natural calamity garnered widespread acclaim.

8. Chhichhore

Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma

IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Release year: 2019

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, this comedy-drama delves into the challenges of academic pressure. Sushant takes the lead as Anirudh Pathak, delivering a performance that garnered widespread acclaim.

9. Dil Bechara

Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi, Sahil Vaid

IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

Movie Genre: Drama, Romance

Release year: 2020

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Dil Bechara marks Sushant Singh Rajput last movie, helmed by director Mukesh Chhabra. It adapted John Green's novel The Fault in Our Stars and was released posthumously. The film stirred heartfelt tributes from both viewers and reviewers, serving as a poignant farewell to the gifted actor.

Advertisement

Sushant Singh Rajput's filmography is a testament to his versatility and talent as an actor. From his early successes in films like Kai Po Che and Shuddh Desi Romance to his iconic portrayal of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sushant captivated audiences with his captivating performances across various genres.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara's director Mukesh Chhabra breaks silence on sequel after viral tweet