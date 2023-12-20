Best On-screen Couple 2023 POLL: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone to Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif, who fluttered your heart?

From Satyaprem and Katha in Satyaprem Ki Katha to Rohan and Nisha in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, certain on-screen duos have captured our affection. The on-screen couples in films released in 2023 have portrayed their characters so convincingly, particularly in scenes with their co-stars, that we have developed a fondness for them and eagerly anticipate seeing more of their chemistry in the future.

We are conducting a poll to invite viewers to choose the best on-screen couples of 2023, right from Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara to Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani, and more. But before you go ahead and vote, let’s quickly check out the pairs that are on the list.

A quick look at the on-screen pairs of 2023

1. Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone in Pathaan

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan exhibit sizzling chemistry in the movie. Deepika's character in Pathaan is not only stunning but also validates her status as a superstar. Pathaan presents her in perhaps her most attractive and, simultaneously, effortlessly stylish portrayal. Their on-screen reunion after 10 years in this film was undeniably rewarding.

2. Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan had the perfect chemistry in their film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke'. Their acting and on-screen connection brought their respective roles to life in the movie. Their depiction of a middle-class husband and wife was highly accurate, thanks to the wonderful way they complemented each other.

3. Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara in Jawan

In the highly anticipated film Jawan, Nayanthara makes her Bollywood debut opposite SRK. The recent release of Nayanthara and SRK has captivated the audience, with their fantastic chemistry eliciting heartfelt reactions. Whether it's action sequences or romantic moments, their adorable appearance together truly won over the audience.

4. Shraddha Kapoor-Ranbir Kapoor in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar

In the romantic comedy Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor portray characters who unexpectedly fall in love. Their strong chemistry was a key factor in the film's success, and it leaves the audience eager to see more of this delightful on-screen couple.

5. Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani in Satyaprem Ki Katha

Following their successful collaboration in Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Kiara Advani and Kartik Aryan reunited for another blockbuster, Satyaprem Ki Katha. As two of the most talented and adored actors in the current Bollywood generation, Kiara and Kartik effortlessly complemented each other on-screen, creating yet another delightful on-screen couple.

6. Ayushamnn Khurrana-Ananya Panday in Dream Girl 2

The charming combination of Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana was a perfect fit in their recent film, Dream Girl 2. However, it's undeniable that Ayushmann's on-screen chemistry was unmatched, particularly with his male co-stars, who played ardent admirers of his character Pooja.

7. Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan in Bawaal

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor collaborated for the first time in the movie Bawaal, available on Amazon Prime Video since July 21. The film delves into their characters' tumultuous relationship with nods to World War II. Their on-screen chemistry is truly delightful.

8. Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna in Animal

Rashmika Mandanna recognized for her lively charm, and Ranbir Kapoor, an experienced actor with a compelling on-screen presence, together infuse new vitality into the screen. Their pairing in Animal showcases a blend of distinct personalities and undeniable chemistry, resonating well with fans and capturing their hearts.

9. Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar, has enjoyed significant success both in India and as a blockbuster in international markets. The main actors, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, have received widespread praise for their on-screen chemistry, particularly in the songs, where their chemistry exudes a palpable intensity.

10. Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3

In Bollywood, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have become an enduring favorite on-screen couple, making their mark as an iconic pair. Whether through the film's songs or any other scenes, the duo consistently delighted the audience with their on-screen presence.

11. Ranbir Kapoor-Triptii Dimri in Animal

Triptii Dimri portrays the character of Zoya, who is romantically involved with Ranbir Kapoor. In the song Pehle Bhi Main from the movie, Ranbir is depicted engaging in a romance with Triptii while cheating on his wife Rashmika Mandanna. The audience are absolutely in awe of their on-screen chemistry.

12. Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel in Gadar 2

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel joined forces on-screen after a 22-year gap for the sequel to Gadar. They first won hearts as a successful pair in 2001 with the release of Gadar. Now, this talented duo has once again mesmerized audiences with their amazing on-screen chemistry as Tara Singh and Sakeena in Gadar 2.

13. Yami Gautam-Sunny Kaushal in Chor Niakal Ke Bhaga

Both Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal truly impressed the audience with their charming on-screen chemistry in the movie Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. This film takes you on an emotional rollercoaster, delving into the depths of love, sacrifice, and betrayal within one's own circle. It's a perfect blend of action-packed scenes and romantic moments that will leave you mesmerized.

VOTE for the best on-screen couples of 2023